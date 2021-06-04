After a year of pandemic, Justin-Siena seniors graduate in Napa in front of family and friends

Parents, siblings, and friends in the seats.
A grand entrance to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance.”
And the exuberant tossing of mortarboards into the evening sky.
Last year, those familiar traditions seemed but a pipe dream to students in Justin-Siena High School’s Class of 2021 when the coronavirus pandemic had exiled them and their families to their own homes for months.
Finally, on Thursday evening, the once-elusive became reality for 126 Justin-Siena seniors. On the north lawn of the Catholic school’s Napa campus, before hundreds of family members and friends, the Class of 2021 received the payoff for enduring a senior year like no other — a celebration treasured for its very normality.
“With COVID happening, we all thought we weren’t going to have a functioning graduation,” said Simon Hamilton, a future Saint Mary’s College student whose parents, siblings, cousins, and grandmother would see him receive his diploma. “It’s amazing; it’s incredible what Justin did.”
The chairs were spread out more broadly than in years past, and masks remained draped across the faces of Justin-Siena seniors and some of their well-wishers. But in many other ways, Thursday could have been another June evening at the tail end of another far less eventful year, with proud parents rising from their seats to snap photos or shout out their pride in a son or daughter — or even yell “Roll Tide!” toward a future University of Alabama freshman.
Back in August and September, Samai Wilson had been slow to allow herself to hope that this day, this scene would come.
“No, not at all — maybe a virtual graduation, or a drive-up one like we had last year,” the Fairfield resident and future political science major at UCLA admitted while her mother Akosua Rodriguez made last-minute adjustments to her daughter’s blue gown and tasseled cap.
Gradually, pieces of the human touch returned — on-campus classes that eventually extended to four days a week, and then the return of sports teams idled by the pandemic.
“Then when vaccinations started, and when we had a real prom (on May 15), then I thought, ‘Oh, maybe we can have our graduation after all,'’’ said Wilson. “It’s awesome — it means the world to me to have a real graduation. You only get one graduation.”
Fifteen people had joined her for the occasion, including her grandmother and even a godmother making the trip from Virginia. And after the months of remote learning and students’ separation from friends and classmates, the chance to be with her daughter on her graduation day was for Rodriguez the sweetest of blessings.
“These young people are resilient,” she said as she straightened Wilson’s red-white-blue sash, patterned on the flag of the family’s native Liberia. “It shows they’re developing character, that they’re fighting through any challenge. It’s beautiful to see.”
For Jack Dann, the celebration was a final gift from a school he credited with working hard to bring back the full school experience against often difficult odds.
“I looked at what happened with the Class of 2020, and I was really proud that Justin-Siena rallied to create something that feels normal,” said Dann, who will attend the University of San Diego in the fall. “It’s important that we can have a sense of normalcy for the last part of this year.”
Another senior had witnessed her school’s progress in bringing students back to the classroom and Napa County’s progress in beating back COVID-19 cases, but hesitated to fully trust that she and her schoolmates would get their day of honor almost until the end.
“It felt really real when we got our seating charts for graduation — two weeks ago,” Rose Figueroa said shortly before entering the north lawn before an audience that included 16 of her guests, including her seven older siblings.
NVUSD announces commencements for June 14-16, after the COVID-19 emergency forced socially distanced alternatives for the Class of 2020.
While the hundreds gathered for Justin-Siena’s commencement likely formed the largest body of visitors in more than a year, school officials took steps to maintain spacing among household groups, according to school president David Holquin. Seats were arranged in groups of four, with each family allotted its own pod and the pods kept about 3 feet apart. The school also livestreamed the celebration for those unable, or unwilling due to lingering COVID-19 concerns, to attend in person.
“We’re doing best we can, we’re following protocols to the best of the ability the way they’ve been established,” said Holquin, who estimated that Justin-Siena planned for about 500 spectators, a fraction of the school’s typical graduation audience. On Thursday, empty blocks of white folding chairs were visible on the lawn, particularly farther away from the stage.
When the graduation ceremony began at 6:30 p.m., even one of the familiar student speeches was leavened by traces of the hands-off, videoconference-driven existence the pandemic had forced on students for months. “Sorry, I forgot to unmute,” quipped the salutatorian George Khoury, to knowing chuckles from the audience.
Then Khoury expressed the relief shared with classmates who already had lived through crises before the pandemic, including major wildfires in 2017 and last year.
“We made it,” he told his schoolmates. “These diplomas, smelling of smoke and hand sanitizer, tell a story not only of a complete challenge but also of complete triumph. … It has become clear that even a world disaster cannot take away the courage and the love we embody every single day.”
Later, Holquin praised the Class of 2021 for displaying the persistence to work their way through a once-unimaginable kind of senior year.
“I’m sure there were many times when you thought it would just be easier to give up, and you know what? You would have been right! Giving up is easier,” he told the graduates. “But look at what happened because you didn’t give up.”
Justin-Siena's graduation will not be the last to be celebrated before a local crowd. The Napa Valley Unified School District is organizing commencements June 14-16, where seniors at Napa, Vintage, American Canyon, and other schools will receive their diplomas.
Graduates at the NVUSD ceremonies will be allowed up to four spectators each, who must either live in the same household or reside in California. Family groups also will be placed 6 feet apart, and audience members must wear masks and complete a health self-screening before the events, the district announced in May.
All NVUSD graduations will take place at Napa Memorial Stadium except for American Canyon High's, which will be held on campus at Wolf Den Stadium at 4 p.m. June 15. Napa and Vintage's commencements are both scheduled for June 16 — Napa's at 2:30 p.m. and Vintage's at 7 p.m.
