After a year of pandemic, Justin-Siena seniors graduate in Napa in front of family and friends

“We’re doing best we can, we’re following protocols to the best of the ability the way they’ve been established,” said Holquin, who estimated that Justin-Siena planned for about 500 spectators, a fraction of the school’s typical graduation audience. On Thursday, empty blocks of white folding chairs were visible on the lawn, particularly farther away from the stage.

When the graduation ceremony began at 6:30 p.m., even one of the familiar student speeches was leavened by traces of the hands-off, videoconference-driven existence the pandemic had forced on students for months. “Sorry, I forgot to unmute,” quipped the salutatorian George Khoury, to knowing chuckles from the audience.

Then Khoury expressed the relief shared with classmates who already had lived through crises before the pandemic, including major wildfires in 2017 and last year.

“We made it,” he told his schoolmates. “These diplomas, smelling of smoke and hand sanitizer, tell a story not only of a complete challenge but also of complete triumph. … It has become clear that even a world disaster cannot take away the courage and the love we embody every single day.”

Later, Holquin praised the Class of 2021 for displaying the persistence to work their way through a once-unimaginable kind of senior year.