After analyzing nearly 200 million wine orders, WineDirect and Enolytics highlight importance of data collection

In partnership with direct-to-consumer software company WineDirect, the tech team at Enolytics has released a mammoth wine industry report using data from over 160 million orders spanning the course of five years and $10 billion in sales.

Employing basic information — such as first name, birth year and zip code — pulled from WineDirect’s massive data set, the report was able to use Enolytic’s tech to identify key trends in buyer behavior based on gender, generation and location.

“We are able to leverage that to do more for wine,” said Cathy Huyghe, co-founder and CEO of Enolytics. “If there was a way to easily say it, it would be that WineDirect has the data, and Enolytics has the technology.”

As a wine writer currently wearing her entrepreneur cap, Huyghe found it important that the analysis from this collaboration was not only accurate and expansive — there are over 2,000 wineries represented — but easy to digest as well. The initial report is about 50 pages long and details performance indicators including net sales, wine club growth and information on unique versus return customers. In the coming months and years, WineDirect and Enolytics will continue releasing blog posts and reports focusing on smaller sectors of the industry.

According to Huyghe, future deep-dives on Napa Valley wines and cabernet sauvignon are in the works.

“It is both really broad in the scale, but we also can slice it really granularly, and I think that is what is the exciting thing,” said Huyghe. “What it has done is really open people’s eyes to the potential that data can deliver to wine and the business … We can get very specific about what can be improved.”

For example, the report shows that while the share of purchases through websites decreased from 2020, the current rate is still nearly double pre-pandemic levels. Also compared to 2019 data, net sales are up 29%, cases sold are up 23% and wine club growth is up 14%.

A key takeaway from the WineDirect and Enolytics report A key takeaway from the recent WineDirect and Enolytics report? Target women, younger generations. Since the percentage of women as DTC consumers is growing faster than men, “The future points toward the growth of women’s importance as wine consumers,” according to the report. “Note that average order value (AOV) is lower for women and younger generations, driven by the trial-and-experiment tasting room experience …[So,] meet women and younger consumers where they are. Focus on those initial interactions in your tasting room where you can provide trial opportunities while telling the stories behind the wines, [and] online, offer smaller bundles that provide an introduction to your wines and consider virtual events to create engaging experiences and community.”

For WineDirect, this means that the mounds of digital data previously sitting largely unanalyzed can now be used to benefit their clients and in the long run, the industry as a whole, by better meeting wine drinkers’ demands.

“Beyond providing an all-in-one platform, we also want to provide our clients the resources and education that will help guide the industry to further growth,” said Andrea Smalling, head of marketing for WineDirect. “We have the most robust, objective and quantifiable data available in the industry, [so] working with the team at Enolytics to tap into this data to bring important learnings to the industry is very exciting.”

For wineries, all of this essentially means that companies like Enolytics and WineDirect believe that data is the next big marketing tool, and not just in terms of search engine optimization or website clicks.

Rather, they argue that getting to know who is coming to the winery, what they are purchasing and why — both through in-person conversations and technological solutions — is the future of building and retaining a successful wine brand.

“The one big nugget that both (Andrea and I) would underscore would be to gather as much accurate customer data as you can, and the tasting room is usually the first place where that happens,” said Huyghe. “As we have seen through this report, not gathering accurate data leaves money on the table.”

And while this massive chunk of data and its resulting insights are helpful, they aren’t an end-all, be-all.

“Some of the things we said in the report could be different when we are looking at consumers of $100 bottles of Cab,” said Huyghe. “This is a start, and we know there is so much more that can be followed up on it.”

