After attracting attention, Napa homeless community evicted from shopping center parking lot

“Everybody else just packed up and scattered all over town.”

The biggest problem is that most local RV parks charge $800 or $900 a month for a space, Gardmer said. “That is outside of the range that most low income folks can afford. It’s sad.”

Where did the other RVs go?

“There’s a few parked on California and Industrial Way. I saw two in the Walmart parking lot. One's on Old Sonoma road,” he said.

“To be honest, parking together like that just draws attention. That was a lot of RVs all in one place,” he said of the former community in the Safeway parking lot.

Gardner said he continues to try and help the homeless.

“You can’t stop,” he said. “But unless these folks move out of town, it’s so hard to get housing in Napa right now.”

Michele said she’s currently living in her car, a 2007 Lexus, with her adult son. They were parked in the Jefferson Square parking lot while he went shopping in the center.

Both usually work two jobs, but due to an illness, Michele said she is not able to work right now. Instead she’s saving up money, enough so they can get an apartment or condo.