After back-to-back wildfires, some Napa winemakers won't make a 2020 vintage

Last week, Lamborn said flames from the Glass fire were the closest any blaze has come to the vineyard.

"We do have wines to sell over the next few years, but it's 2023 that is going to be really problematic," he said, referring to the year the winery's 2020 vintage would have been sold. "When you're in the business of selling wine, and you have a year of no wine to sell, it's a big deal for a small winery like us. With the whole pandemic going on, and now the wildfires, wine country has really taken a hit."

The 45-year-old said the family lost its nearly $100,000 investment in this year's grapes -- a cost they can't easily recover.

"That is something we feel immediately," he said. "We're not a bigger vineyard. We are a small family business, and that represents a significant investment for someone of our size."

The vineyard is looking into alternatives for its sooty grapes, he added, including hand sanitizers, sauces and fruit essence. Still, not every winery or vineyard is going to lose its 2020 crop, Lamborn said.

"It's not this doom and gloom where wine country isn't going to be making any wines from 2020," he said. "There will be some wonderful wines. It's just that for us it was a tough decision, but one that needed to be made."