Some 120,000 BottleRock spectators chowed down on tons of meals, snacks and drinks over three days. But when the music festival’s final notes died away Sunday night, quantities of food remained at the Napa Valley Expo – unused and unopened.

But rather than being thrown away, nearly seven tons of food and drink found its way to other parts of Napa County.

As work crews took apart BottleRock stages and grandstands at the Expo Tuesday morning, a different group of workers fetched bags, boxes and crates from a trio of storage lockers. Inside the pods were all manner of foodstuffs that festival vendors had ordered but never prepared or served to BottleRockers – chicken pieces, fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen French fries, salsas and soups, soft drinks and more.

At the edge of the lawn that had been stuffed with fans of Post Malone, Lizzo and the Red Hot Chili Peppers just days earlier, members of more than 15 local nonprofits drove in to pick up shares of the food surplus to distribute to their clients.

The post-festival donations were the work of Feeding It Forward, a Napa nonprofit whose members collect fresh and perishable foods from groceries and warehouses to deliver to local nonprofit groups that in turn distribute it to food-insecure families. Since launching in 2018, the group has targeted another source of food that easily goes to waste - supplies ordered but not served at BottleRock and other large-scale gatherings.

Following this year’s BottleRock, the group garnered 13,509 pounds of food and drink from festival caterers and vendors, according to Anya Elidi-Stubbs, the nonprofit’s program manager.

Such efforts give underprivileged and vulnerable people another way to receive healthier fresh foods – by leaning on a food source where waste has long been difficult to avoid, according to Stubbs.

“We’re not necessarily the organization they’re depending on for their meals but if they get food from us, maybe they can stretch their budgets longer, or move their money to something else,” she said before the festival of the annual post-BottleRock project, which she described as a supplement to conventional food banks.

“Feeding people may not be focus of some of these organizations, but it helps them build rapport and connection with their clients. You can learn a lot about people over a meal.”

Among the organizations collecting food at the Expo were the UpValley Family Centers, NEWS, Abode Services and Napa Valley Community Housing, among others.

Feeding It Forward volunteers draw not only on caterers’ food supplies but also on the chilled storage vendors bring to the Expo to supply food courts, restaurants and bars during BottleRock. As vendors draw down their stocks over the festival weekend, surpluses are moved into three containers – one for dry goods, one for produce, meats and dairy products needing refrigeration, and one for frozen foods. (For safety reasons, the group does not collect or distribute any foods that already have been opened or served out to customers, such as in buffet lines.)

Memorial Day, the day after BottleRock’s conclusion, was spent tracking down and storing as much remaining food as possible from vendors at the fairgrounds. The next morning, at 9:30 a.m., the first visitors entered the Expo through the Burnell Street gate – staff members at Napa County’s three farmworker complexes looking to restock their kitchens.

Supplies quickly accumulated in Gil Ortiz’s pickup: watermelons, boxes of avocados and bags of onions. Ortiz, the kitchen coordinator for the county farmworker housing centers, soon added chicken wings and fries from the nearby freezer pod, along with lettuce and tomatoes for the salads served daily to residents.

“You name it, we can use it,” he said while lifting more donations into his pickup bed. “We come in, we’ll take 200, 300 pounds of food and split it between the centers. That’s 60 people for each center (so) this will be gone in about a week. They work hard and they need to eat hard.”

While the supplies donated after BottleRock ran the gamut from staples to snacks, fresh foods and especially meats are in the highest demand from service groups, according to Elidi-Stubbs.

“Protein is one of the top needs – eggs, too, and also fresh produce,” she said. “If you’re living on very limited food (budgets), those are the priorities.”

In the fall, Feeding It Forward’s volunteers will mobilize again for a collection as wide-ranging, if not more so, than the one that followed BottleRock.

After the final putt is drained at the Fortinet Championship, the nonprofit will head to the Silverado Resort & Spa to retrieve unopened, unused supplies at the golf tournament. The resulting donations – from an event lasting four days to BottleRock’s three – also will be donated to local service groups, who received 14,437 pounds of supplies after the 2022 Fortinet.

“It’s about reaching across Napa County to get as much food as possible to all the groups,” said Elidi-Stubbs. “That’s why we collaborate with the nonprofits; it’s the fastest and most efficient way to reach those who are most in need.”

