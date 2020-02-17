Having scrapped a long-awaited second middle school for American Canyon amid budget woes, Napa education officials will consider creating more classroom space at the current campus.
A multipurpose room at American Canyon middle school for about 170 students is part of a facilities upgrade the Napa Valley Unified School District board will weigh at its Feb. 27 meeting. The improvements would be paid for through Measure H, the $269 million school bond measure voters approved four years ago.
NVUSD’s upgrade plan follows its decision last September to shelve plans for a new junior high campus, which would have been built next to American Canyon High School on Newell Drive. While the project would have relieved crowding at the current middle school at Benton Way, district officials and trustees described it as unaffordable at a time of budget deficits and falling enrollment that is squeezing the per-student revenue it collects from the state.
The pivot from new construction to expansion is taking place as Napa educators forecast middle school enrollment in American Canyon dropping below 1,000 in the coming years, from 1,013 in 2018-19. Across all grades, American Canyon’s student count is expected to drop from 4,312 in 2018-19 to 4,181 in 2023-24, the district said in September.
Instead, the district will consider a new middle school building that will house a kitchen, lunch area, and classrooms for performing arts, the district said in a statement last month. Vacant modular classrooms also would be removed from the Benton Way site to open up more outdoor space.
You have free articles remaining.
The upgrade can “address the needs of the current American Canyon Middle School campus, while considering broader facilities needs across the district,” NVUSD said in the statement posted to the district website.
NVUSD also pledged to consult parents, teachers and community members about the plan, and form a design advisory committee for the new middle school building.
Measure H won voter approval in June 2016 on a promise to use bond revenues toward modernizing NVUSD school facilities, as well as moving or repairing campuses on earthquake fault lines. American Canyon residents who fought the cancellation of a new campus described it as a promise made by Measure H supporters, but the initiative’s wording did not mention American Canyon, or any specific communities or campuses, by name.
Over the past year, the school district’s belt-tightening has extended beyond dropping the American Canyon campus. NVUSD trustees in October approved closing the Mt. George and Yountville elementary schools at the end of the current academic year, and the district cut teaching and staff positions for 2019-20 while eliminating a seven-period schedule for junior high schools.