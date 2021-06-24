After closing St. Helena pharmacy, Vasconis look back on 70 years in business

To generations of St. Helenans, Vasconi’s Pharmacy sold more than drugs, toiletries, gifts, greeting cards and knickknacks.
It offered a community hub where you could catch up on the latest news, breathe in the small-town atmosphere of old St. Helena, and be reassured that no matter how complicated the world got, there was still a place where everybody knew your name.
That era ended on June 16 when Vasconi’s closed after a brief sale, leaving behind an empty (for now) building and countless memories.
“We had a good run,” Patty Vasconi told the St. Helena Star this week.
“It was just time to get out,” said Hap Vasconi, her husband and business partner.
The Vasconis sold the business, including its prescription accounts, to Walgreens, but they still own the building. They haven’t signed a lease with a new tenant, but they have turned down some offers they felt weren’t appropriate for the space that housed one of St. Helena’s most cherished local-serving businesses.
“We care about the town,” Patty said. “Do we need another clothing store? Do we need another gallery? Do we need another jewelry store?”
A restaurant wouldn’t be practical because the 132-year-old building would require grease traps and other extensive renovations that aren’t compatible with the office tenants upstairs.
One thing’s for sure: The Vasconis aren’t going anywhere.
“This is our home,” Patty Vasconi said.
The couple spent an hour this week reminiscing about the store's history, from the days when young Scott and Randy Snowden used to drop in, and photo development was a big money-maker to the present day. The brothers operate a small wine tasting room upstairs and digital photography has largely replaced film.
As far as Hap is concerned, St. Helena hasn’t changed much over the years; “it’s just gotten bigger.” He still sees the same people he’s been seeing for 70 years, plus their kids and their grandkids.
Patty, however, thinks a lot has changed since the days when St. Helena was full of “farmers who could afford to buy up the town but drove old pickups.”
The first generation
Mario Vasconi, Hap’s father, was born in 1898 to Italian immigrants in Sonoma County, but his family moved to St. Helena before his second birthday. He started out as a teenage soda jerk at Arighi’s Drug Store at the corner of Main and Hunt. After attending pharmacy school, he spent 27 years at the company’s Napa store and married Gertrude Weidman, a nurse.
Mario took over the St. Helena Arighi’s in 1951 and renamed it Vasconi's, offering free delivery and “the best in all pharmaceutical products, medicines, drugs, notions, sundries, etc.," according to an ad in the Star.
“His friendly and witty outlook on life is enjoyed by everyone and the reputation he has built since coming to town is evidence enough that he is an asset to the community,” the Star reported at the time.
The Vasconi brothers were pillars of downtown St. Helena in the 1950s, with Mario running the pharmacy, Louis serving as a judge, and Joseph owning a furniture store.
Meanwhile, Mario and Gertrude’s son was a star for the Carpy Gang baseball team. His name was Mario Louis Vasconi, but the whole town was to know him as Hap.
Early memories
Hap was about 10 when he started working at Vasconi’s and making deliveries on his bike. In his spare time he’d fish in Sulphur Creek, Heath Creek and York Creek and play baseball for Al Carpy, whose exacting standards instilled confidence and self-discipline in two generations of St. Helena kids.
“He used to say, ‘I’m giving up my life for you, so you’d better be here for every practice with your shoes polished,’” Hap recalled. “And you didn’t miss a practice. If you wanted to be in Boy Scouts, that was fine, but that meant you didn’t want to be in Carpy Gang.”
Like his father, Hap became a pharmacist. He got licensed in California and Nevada. At the time the Nevada license enabled him to work anywhere in the U.S. except Hawaii and Florida.
He also married Patty Cellini, a relative newcomer to St. Helena who’d caught his eye during a boating trip. Her father Albert was a winemaker and her mother Edna ran a dress shop, Cellini Fashions, where Main Street Bookmine is today. Patty Cellini married Hap and became Patty Vasconi in 1962.
Moving down the block
Hap took over the family store the same year, but the business was outgrowing the space and nearing the end of its lease. In 1966 the Vasconis bought the two-story Kettlewell building at the corner of Main and Adams from family friend Louis Stralla, the colorful former mayor who was known as a mover and shaker in St. Helena and Las Vegas alike.
Taylor Electric moved out to make way for extensive renovations. Plaster and paint were sandblasted away to restore the building’s original brick façade.
Vasconi’s opened in the new space on May 4, 1967. A full-page ad in the Star announced a grand opening sale featuring Instamatic cameras ($11.99), Motorola radios ($6.88), Westclox electric alarm clocks ($3.39), nylon combs (2 cents), school supplies, smoking supplies, hair and hygiene products, candy, jewelry and, of course, pharmaceuticals.
A drawing offered a chance to win a 12-inch portable TV, a transistor clock radio, a Polaroid Swinger camera, and other prizes.
As many as 200 employees came and went over the years, some of them young people on their way to successful careers in law or winemaking. Some of the long-term workers included Josie Maltese, Marilyn (Graff) Little, Anna Beard, Nancy Farrell, Tammy Taylor and Mariana Rodriguez.
Retirement
St. Helena’s gossip mill was just as active in the '60s as it is now, and Vasconi’s was the place to hear it. Even two weeks ago, when Hap and Patty told their employees the store was closing but hoped to keep it quiet while the Walgreens talks were pending, the secret was out within hours. A real estate agent showed up the next morning with a would-be tenant in tow.
Patty said Vasconi’s customers will be “in good hands” with Walgreens, which will fill prescriptions by mail and offer a job to any Vasconi’s employee who wants one.
Retirement will allow Vasconis to spend more time on the family ranch near Lake Berryessa and with their small but tight-knit family, including only child Louis, who works at Robert Mondavi Winery, his wife Vicki, and 13-year-old granddaughter, Gianna.
“I want to thank all our loyal customers and employees over all these decades,” Patty said.
Carter Dahline
