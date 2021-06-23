After COVID-19’s wipeout of public gatherings, carnival brings rides and games back to Napa

“I’m saving for a house, so I’m doing all I can to buy that house,” said Leach, who drew on funds stashed for a future home to get through the months of social distancing with no fairs at which to ply his trade. “Oh man, it was horrible, it wasn’t good at all. I’m just glad things are starting to come together, thank heaven; it can only get better from here.”

Napa Valley Expo to host June carnival, July livestock auction In place of a traditional Town & Country Fair, the Expo will host a separate carnival and an in-person livestock auction this summer.

Amid the laughter and the stuffed-animal prizes, however, signs of continued vigilance against a virus outbreak were evident on a closer glance at the fairground – starting with the state-owned Expo’s board deciding to effectively split its annual Town & Country Fair into two smaller and separate ones, this week’s carnival and the Junior Livestock Auction scheduled for next month.

In the interest of increased distancing, Helm & Sons Amusements, the Town & Country Fair’s amusement park provider, has doubled the usual spacing between rides and them from 30 and 50 feet apart, CEO Davey Helm said Tuesday evening during a preview tour of the carnival – a lingering trait of group gatherings earlier in the year that resumed with attendance limits and enforced distancing as the state gradually relaxed its COVID-19 regulations.

Other elements of the normal Town & Country Fair have been dropped or scaled back this year with the same goal of avoiding crowding and massing.