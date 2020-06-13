After COVID freeze, downtown Napa begins to warm up

The county since late May has slowly eased the restrictions to allow tasting rooms, clothing and other retail stores and restaurant dining to reopen. Downtown is thawing from its deep freeze.

On Thursday, Anthony Zoller and Hattie Lawler walked down Main Street after eating at Gott’s Roadside and Ben & Jerry’s. They chose downtown as a place to spend time before Zoller starts a two-year assignment for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Good to see it start to open again,” said Lawler, who is from the Sacramento area.

They said they weren’t worried about catching COVID-19 during their downtown visit. Lawler said the restaurants seemed to be taking good precautions.

“I don’t feel threatened by disease,” said Zoller, who is from Napa.

Neither did Luca Tosini and Lucas Richard from St. Helena and a visiting Bianca Obregon, who walked from Veteran park onto Second Street. One of them said that if you respect the physical distancing rules, there’s really nothing to worry about.

Linda Ricard walked along First Street with her niece Micala Barber. She is from Portland, Oregon and was visiting her sister who lives near downtown.