After COVID freeze, downtown Napa begins to warm up

Jason Holman has a prime view of downtown First Street through the windows of Rebel Vintners. Last week, he saw fewer people passing by than on a typical, pre-COVID-19 weekday.
“It’s not come back to anywhere near normal,” the tasting room co-owner said Thursday afternoon.
Social distancing rules have reduced indoor seats, so many restaurants are adding outdoor tables to boost revenues.
But it's coming back. A fair number of smiling people strolled along the streets, holding shopping bags and food. Couples sat along the tiered grass-and-concrete embankment at Veterans Memorial Park that overlooks the Napa River.
Downtown Napa didn’t look like a boomtown on this particular day, but no longer was it a ghost town.
A sign on the Archer Hotel Napa lobby door said “Together again on June 19.” A few guests walked into a reopened Andaz Napa hotel. Holman thinks the return of the hotels will make a difference for the downtown’s post-lockdown rebirth.
“Huge difference,” he said.
The Napa Valley's hotels are reopening with new protocols that follow public health recommendations. The Archer even has "magic wands" that act as UV light sanitizers.
Weekends have brought more of that boomtown boom. On a recent Saturday, enough people came to downtown that it was difficult to socially distance on narrow sidewalks at times.
What a difference a couple of months make.
Napa County’s March 18 shelter-at-home order left downtown parking lots and sidewalks almost empty. Virtually every business was shuttered, except for the hardware store and restaurants offering pickup service. Two people could have played catch in the middle of First Street without worry.
The county since late May has slowly eased the restrictions to allow tasting rooms, clothing and other retail stores and restaurant dining to reopen. Downtown is thawing from its deep freeze.
On Thursday, Anthony Zoller and Hattie Lawler walked down Main Street after eating at Gott’s Roadside and Ben & Jerry’s. They chose downtown as a place to spend time before Zoller starts a two-year assignment for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“Good to see it start to open again,” said Lawler, who is from the Sacramento area.
They said they weren’t worried about catching COVID-19 during their downtown visit. Lawler said the restaurants seemed to be taking good precautions.
“I don’t feel threatened by disease,” said Zoller, who is from Napa.
Neither did Luca Tosini and Lucas Richard from St. Helena and a visiting Bianca Obregon, who walked from Veteran park onto Second Street. One of them said that if you respect the physical distancing rules, there’s really nothing to worry about.
Linda Ricard walked along First Street with her niece Micala Barber. She is from Portland, Oregon and was visiting her sister who lives near downtown.
“I just heard things are starting to reopen,” Ricard said. “We are taking a walk to see what’s open and what’s going on.”
Downtown had more hustle-and-bustle when she visited three years ago.
“So far from what I’ve seen, it doesn’t come close yet,” she said.
Still, she said, Napa is further along in its business revival than Portland. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown recently delayed Phase I reopenings there.
Chandler Manasse amid these challenging times has just opened her new business, Milo and Friends Pet Boutique, in the mall near First Street. She said she’s seen visitors coming back to downtown, including a lot from San Francisco.
“It’s been fine so far,” Manasse said, her face covering on because she was inside her store. “Saturday was busy, busy, busy.”
The COVID-19 related shelter-at-home order delayed the store opening several weeks until June 6. But it doesn’t seem to have dented Manasse’s confidence.
“We’re one of those businesses that are going to rise from all of this,” she said with a laugh.
The Downtown Napa Facebook website is trying to spread the word that the deep freeze is over.
“Welcome back to downtown Napa — we’re reopening!” it proclaimed, while also urging visitors to practice social distancing and bring face masks.
A ghost town is alive again. But the haunting specter of COVID-19 precludes a return to those carefree days of normalcy.
“COVID-19 is still here to stay,” county Public Health Officer Karen Relucio told the Board of Supervisors last Tuesday. “We don’t have community immunity. We don’t have a vaccine. There’s still a risk .... If you’re going to go to a restaurant or a park, please stay with your household.”
