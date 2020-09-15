After hazy weeks, threat of smoke taint lingers over Napa Valley grape crop

“We have taken all of our analytical capacities and redirected them toward the smoke issue,” Burns said. It would be “foolish", he cautioned, to believe the entirety of this year’s grape crop ruined.

“We have smoke over a very, very large area. Wine grapes are only grown in a tiny fraction of that area to start with, and there are so many other variables that certainly some people could be impacted and others not at all," he said.

The lab does explain to clientele that while the markers it tests for are the best known indicators of smoke taint, they may not always be definitive, according to Burns.

Still – the simple threat of smoke taint has been enough to make some in the grape market skittish, according to Glenn Proctor, partner at the bulk wine and grape brokerage firm Ciatti Company.

“It’s hard when you’re trying to take a grape crop that you want to pick at a certain time, under certain conditions with certain expectations, and then smoke (presents itself) as such a big question mark,” Proctor said.