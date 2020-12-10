After health care workers, which essential employees in California will get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Laura Kurre at the California Teachers Association also called on the state's vaccine advisory committee to factor in whether teachers are serving the most vulnerable populations of essential worker families.

During the meeting, Kurre said it was important that state officials "think about making sure we can have the maximum reach, and reach that community that is the most in need for support from the vaccine."

Caregivers

Caregivers are often excluded from discussions over who qualifies as an essential worker, said Matthew Maldonado, executive director of the union United Domestic Workers. But not all caregivers work under the state's In-Home Supportive Services Program, he said, which means undocumented workers in the private sector might be forgotten.

About 51% of domestic workers — which includes caregivers, nannies and housekeepers — in the state are undocumented, according to a National Domestic Workers Alliance report. They tend to medical appointments, grocery trips and hygiene care for seniors and people living with disabilities, and do so on an average $8.69 per hour, according to the study.