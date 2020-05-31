After initial cancellation, rally against racism and police brutality draws hundreds to Napa

“They canceled the protest out of fear, but as a person of color, a person dealing with racism in Napa where I grew up, everybody needs to understand we can no longer live in fear,” said Lupe Marin Chavez. “We’re here out of anger – we’re here out of sadness. I am 27 years old and I am so tired of seeing all this going on in 2020,” she said.

In the event of an unofficial protest, “we’ll make sure the protesters have their opportunity to express their First Amendment rights as long as they are peaceful and do no harm,” said Plummer, who added Napa Police planned to send a larger number of uniformed officers in the city center on Sunday.

Floyd’s death – and the explosive aftermath after only one of the four police officers fired over the incident was charged with murder – has sparked a wave of often violent protests in numerous U.S. cities. In Minneapolis, they have been marked by widespread looting and fires that led Minnesota to call up thousands of National Guard members to bolster an overwhelmed police force.