After losing volunteers during pandemic, Napa Valley Food Project regains ground

The Napa Valley Food Project has been providing thousands of pounds of donated food for the Community Action of Napa Valley Food Bank since 2016. But in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic's arrival forced the Food Project to pause indefinitely.

Nearly three years later, the group is back in full swing.

The CANV food bank receives donations from organizations including the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Feeding America to distribute about 118,000 pounds of food month to low-income people and families across Napa County.

When the Napa Valley Food Project launched in June 2016 as a subgroup of the volunteer service group Napa Valley CanDo, it recorded 2,800 pounds of nonperishable foods at its first food drive. At the project's height in December 2019, that total reached about 15,000 pounds, according to Marilyn Soulsburg, a program coordinator who has volunteered with the group since its inception and now serves on its steering committee.

After reopening its program in December 2020, the Food Project resumed slowly, and with strict COVID-19 safety precautions. It also did so with fewer volunteers—about 20 fewer neighborhood coordinators than before the pandemic triggered shelter-at-home orders starting in March of that year.

There are three types of Food Project volunteers: neighborhood coordinators, food donors and food bank volunteers. Neighborhood coordinators are tasked with going into their communities and recruiting food donors, who fill reusable green bags with shelf-stable foods and leave them on their porches for their coordinator to pick up every other month.

On this bimonthly basis, neighborhood coordinators pick up the bags of food donations and bring them to the food bank on pickup day, when a couple dozen volunteers can sign up to collect and sort the donations at the food bank.

With the Food Project’s loss of the 20 neighborhood coordinators, the group lost about 10 donors with each coordinator, resulting in a total loss of about 200 bags per food drive.

“What happened during the pandemic is — and it must have happened with a lot of volunteer (organizations) around the country — (some) people slowly came back and some people never came back,” said Soulsburg. “What was devastating for us was that many of the people that never came back, took their donors with them.”

Fortunately, the food bank was able to continue operating with pandemic-directed funding and aid. The National Guard was also deployed at the start of the COVID-19 emergency to fill volunteer gaps and pack boxes of food for the people who rely on them.

In the two years since the Food Project reopened, the group has more than recouped its volunteer losses by recruiting 30 new neighborhood coordinators. But organizers are still looking to expand their reach.

In addition to being a way to help put food on fellow Napans’ tables, Food Project organizers hope the appeal of meeting and socializing with other community-minded residents will draw in new neighborhood coordinators, donors and volunteers.

Cyndie Ureda, a longtime neighborhood coordinator and steering committee member, moved to Napa with her husband in 2012 and joined the Food Project four years later. She credits her involvement in the organization with helping her to organically integrate into the community.

Ureda learned about Napa Valley CanDo, the group that launched the Food Project, from the daughter of a friend.

“It’s still really nice to have all those connections, and I really found what a small community Napa is and how community-minded Napans are,” said Ureda. “There are drop-off days where we get 12,000 pounds of food, so you know all those bins are stacked high with donated food. It’s amazing.”

For Ureda, the program is a great way to volunteer and provide people with essential foods, but in addition “the Food Project is about sharing food and building community,” she said.

Besides serving the community, the Food Project is a boon to the CANV food bank. The project's work reduces the number of barrel drives CANV needs to coordinate to supplement the food donations its receives from the USDA, Feeding America and others, by assuring the food bank a constant, reliable source of food.

“They give us an endless supply of food, as far as donated food. So for us to have that project is just a lifesaver,” said CANV's executive director Drene Johnson. “Marilyn and her group, what they’ve started is absolutely such a help to the food bank, and to the community and those in need. We couldn’t do it without them.”

To learn more about the Napa Valley Food Project and volunteer opportunities, visit nvcando.org/food-project.