Water Quality and Tree Protection Ordinance

Here are some elements of the Napa County Water Quality and Tree Protection Ordinance:

- Increase tree canopy retention for development in the municipal reservoir watershed from 60 percent to 70 percent and extend it to the entire agricultural watershed zoning district. The baseline will be from 2016 aerial photos.

- Increase the 2-1 mitigation ratio for native tree canopy removal to 3-1. However, mitigation can be 2-1 with the granting of a public benefit, such as a trail easement.

- Require a 50-foot setback for wetlands. This may be reduced in limited cases with recommendation from biologist and with county approval.

-Require a 35-foot setback for ephemeral or intermittent streams.

- Require a 500-foot setback from Kimball and Bell Canyon reservoirs and 200-foot setbacks from Lake Hennessey, Milliken Reservoir, Rector Reservoir, Friesen Lakes, Lake Curry drainage and Lake Madigan.

- Exempt the creation or maintenance of defensible space for legal structures or the implementation of fire management strategies completed under Cal Fire guidance.

- Exempt reconstruction of legal structures lost to fire or other natural disasters up to 125 percent of original footprint. Property owners can use this exemption once.

- Exempt earth-moving for agricultural projects of five acres or less on slopes of less than 30 percent.