After mother died, Napa Valley College valedictorian set his sights high

“I would like to be the student speaker at the commencement ceremony because my experiences in life and at NVC are very relatable and powerful in how they may motivate my peers,” he said. “I would like to have the opportunity to share my story about the challenges and trauma that I have faced while young and what I have learned through them.”

Now, the first-generation college student is graduating with an associate degree in Business Administration, and is headed to the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley in the fall, with an eye on an eventual career in financial services.

“At NVC, I feel like there is so much support in every corner of the way,” Oscar says, with the end of his NVC career in sight. “TRIO [a student support services program for first-generation college students] was really great for me, especially my counseling with Martin Olguin. He helped me with preparing for graduation, what courses I needed, plus just general counseling. The Alpha Beta Gamma community was very helpful, as well. There are so many resources on the table and it’s just a matter of reaching out and going for them.”