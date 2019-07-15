A pastor at a Napa church hopes to make a new mission out of housing recovering substance abusers to help them make their way back into society – but has backed down from his program’s hoped-for home amid the opposition of would-be neighbors.
The Bridge, a “residential discipleship” group home envisioned by Pastor Rob Rainey of Calvary Chapel in Napa, would accommodate up to six clients during a year-long program of counseling, Bible study and community work designed to build up job skills for a post-addiction life.
A partnership with the owner of a modern, two-story house on Black Walnut Lane in south Napa's Imola-Shurtleff neighborhood appeared to bring the project closer to reality – until a meeting with skeptical neighbors led Rainey to look elsewhere, he said last week.
“That was the initial hiccup,” Rainey said of the June 15 encounter with homeowners outside the house. “We had the green light from the homeowner but the neighborhood, as we anticipated, came out vehemently against it, with signs in the yard. We told them we wouldn’t do it there, because it needs to be at least somewhat supported in the community. We’re not trying to burn bridges here; we want a good rapport with the neighborhood.”
Meanwhile, Rainey’s search continues for a place to host The Bridge, which would be operated separately from Calvary Chapel as a nonprofit organization.
Inspired by The Bridge Restoration Ministry’s residential program in Pacific Grove near Monterey, the home would provide a tightly scheduled daily routine for its half-dozen clients, overseen by a manager living on the premises, according to Rainey, who said a Napa facility would draw on the Pacific Grove home’s counseling model and bylaws.
Residents would share meals, chores, morning devotions and Bible meetings, and attend Sunday church services. During the year-long term, clients would take local jobs to build up employment skills for life after The Bridge, which Rainey said will improve the chances that residents’ new ways of living will stick. (A website for The Bridge in Pacific Grove lists vocational training in retail, culinary arts, custodial services and property maintenance.)
“The idea is give the guys a life skill, a trade they can learn,” he said. “They learn how to show up to work and do a good job, be a good employee.”
However, such personal transformations, should they occur, will not take place at the home on Black Walnut Lane, which remained locked and apparently empty as of Wednesday. A few doors away, a placard planted into the curb strip continued to warn off Rainey even after his pledge to look elsewhere: “Keep our homes safe! No drug rehab facility on #42.”
Despite the opposition of future neighbors on Black Walnut Lane, state law appears to protect Rainey’s right to open such a group home in residentially zoned areas. California's health and safety code declares such supportive group housing to be a by-right residential land use so long as a facility contains no more than six beds, although local height, setback and lot-size rules apply.
Wherever the group home finally accepts its clients, Rainey pledged to seek the community’s acceptance for his work – including seeking out the required city permits should the program eventually expand to more than the six beds allowed by the state.
“This was one thing that got out in front of us that we didn’t anticipate,” he said. “We’re trying to navigate this as best we can, do it right, do it aboveboard and have a good relationship with the community.”