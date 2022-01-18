After pandemic-linked hiatus, Lighted Art Festival returns to illuminate downtown Napa

Napa’s annual showcase of light, colors and sculpture has made its belated return to downtown – smaller and less flashy than before, but set to remain on display longer than ever.

Eight art installations made their debut Saturday night with the launch of the Napa Lighted Art Festival for the first time since January 2020, two months before the coronavirus pandemic triggered stay-at-home orders and sweeping cancellations of public gatherings in the city and nationwide.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

As night fell, the downtown district became a glowing and color-shifting open-air gallery, where visitors could stroll from the flower-like pods of rainbow-hued light tubes of Electric Dandelions at Napa’s Riverfront, to the halo and wings of Angels of Freedom at First Street Napa – or become one with the art outside CIA at Copia, where Cloud Swings doubled as a trio of cloud-like puffs and a set of swings to entertain both kids and the young at heart.

The exhibits are fewer in number than at past editions of the festival, which debuted in December 2017, and the city’s Parks and Recreation department has opted for more static artworks rather than the light-projector shows that have wallpapered major downtown buildings with pulsating animations – and attracted large throngs Napa is seeking to avoid during the latest surge in COVID-19 infections. (The move toward a more sculpture-like experience is intended to “lend itself more to our current environment,” the city’s recreation manager Katrina Gregory said last month early in a new run-up of COVID-19 cases powered by a more contagious Omicron variant.)

Even so, spectators at the Lighted Art Festival’s opening night found their way to a collection of exhibits at Veterans Memorial Park, Dwight Murray Plaza, the Goodman Library and other local landmarks. And unlike past festivals that have been displayed for nine nights, this year’s event will be viewable nightly through March 13, another change made by organizers to spread out the flow of visitors and create a safer pandemic-era experience.

Shortly after nightfall, visitors were flocking a few dozen at a time to the Veterans Park amphitheater. Set inside the bowl facing the Napa River were a set of five multisided forms, each taller than a person and surfaced in a maze of triangles, squares, pentagons, or all three and more shapes besides.

Earlier, the two creators of the installation known as Lightforms explained to the first few spectators the interplay of geometry and math that drove its design.

Yelena Filipchuk of Los Angeles-based Hybycozo, who co-created the work with Serge Beaulieu, pointed to the endless triangles set inside a pair of 20-sided icosahedrons skinned in bronze-colored metal, then to the sharp-peaked 12-sided dodecahedrons set to the outside.

“If you combine this shape and this shape, what is this shape called?” she asked onlookers as her arm swept toward the central sculpture of the set – a ball of 62 triangles, squares and pentagons, 11 feet tall and twice her height. “It rolls off the tongue; it’s called a rhombic icosidodecahedron. Of course! That was going to be your next guess, right?” she quipped to her audience’s chuckling.

However esoteric the math behind Lightforms’ shape, the installation’s other creator hoped to help visitors see equal beauty in numbers and art.

“We feel we are stewards of geometry, this universal language that we’re trying to channel and place around the world, to inspire creativity for people who love math, and inspire mathematics for people who love art,” Beaulieu said. “We focus on celebrating natural, basic forms, and delivering them in a way that is immersive, that you can walk around or experience from afar.”

Sunset concealed the bronze finish of the five sculptures, allowing their inner illumination to shine instead. LED lamps steadily eased from blue to red to green and a host of hues, the dense and angular patterns becoming mirrored into colorful patterns on the park’s concrete bowl.

Other downtown artworks, while outwardly as geometric as Lightforms, carried a much stronger sense of whimsy.

West of the park inside Dwight Murray Plaza, the square’s dormant stone fountain was crowned with a pair of pumpkin-like orbs in skeletal, angle-cut skins. The internally lighted globes formed Spherules, a work the Carneros artist Vincent Connors crafted out of castoff wine barrel hoops from the Seguin Moreau Napa Cooperage.

“I make the patterns as the pieces come; it’s an organic geometry, and I like the juxtaposition between the geometric and the natural,” said Connors of Spherules, one of his two exhibits at the Napa festival.

To view his other festival work, spectators had to walk farther west on First Street – and then look up.

Hung from the leafy branches of a live oak inside the First Street Napa shopping arcade were large, pendulous sacks sewn from crocheted blankets, forming Connors installation Suspensions. The artwork transformed the tree into a sort of gnarled, earthy chandelier, the light emanating from the sacks softened by Ping-Pong balls into a soft yellow glow.

Connors is one of three Napa County artists to have work showcased at the 2022 festival. Other local works on display include Jacques Lesec’s Full Metal Poppy, a glowing flower structure outside the Goodman Library, and D’ome, a geodesic half-dome – with a mobile suspended from its apex – created by Scott Haycock and displayed in the Brown Street pedestrian corridor between First and Second streets.

Outside Copia, passers-by stopping at Cloud Swings could themselves become part of the art for a few minutes – and relive a simple pleasure of youth. As children, parents and friends took turns arcing back and forth in the three pairs of swings, the pillowy canopies above them glowed blue or magenta or yellow, only for their plastic envelopes to revert to a neutral white once their visitors stepped away.

Cloud Swings’ creator Lindsay Glatz described her work as a double tribute – to a husband fascinated enough with clouds to belong to the Cloud Appreciation Society, and to a grandmother whose artistic bent inspired her own.

“Looking at clouds, seeing different things in the clouds, you tend to do that when you’re relaxed,” said Glatz, of Curious Form in New Orleans. “And the swings are a homage to my grandmother, who drew and painted and was a textile artist. My first memory in life is being pushed on a swing by her when I was about 3, in the tot lot of the park.”

“I like stuff that’s not too techy, that’s more analog. This is something where you have to get back into your body.”

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.