After reopening rollbacks, Napa Valley tasting room visitation comes in waves

Almost 70% of visitor spending was generated by overnight hotel guests in 2018, according to Visit Napa Valley – a dynamic that has changed since March. As information gradually percolated down to consumers – that wineries remained open for outdoor tastings, for example – Domaine Carneros has seen a retentive stream of visitors. Most are from the Bay Area, Stauffer added, meaning they’re able to drive into Napa at their convenience.

Honig, echoing Stauffer, said the majority of guests have been “drive-through” tourists, though the winery has seen a handful of guests from cities like Los Angeles and a few from out of state.

Forecasting at the onset of the pandemic saw Honig brace for a decline in sales as large as 20% to 30% year over year, she said. But so far, the winery is down “a couple digits” - not as much as estimates had shown.