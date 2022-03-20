After retiring as public works head, Joe Tagliaboschi returns to Yountville government – as a council member

Joe Tagliaboschi’s service to his hometown ended last year — only to begin again, and closer to his fellow residents than ever.
After seven years as the Yountville public works director, he retired in July 2021, seeing to family affairs and pondering how he might next serve the community he has called home for more than three decades. Early this year, however, his next step presented itself — in the same building he had just left behind.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“I never say never, but I didn’t think it would happen this soon,” the 62-year-old Tagliaboschi said of his appointment in February to the Yountville Town Council, just seven months after stepping down as head of the public works department.
Tagliaboschi won the approval of his former bosses to take over the council seat that opened when former Vice Mayor Kerri Dorman resigned Jan. 6, ahead of her move to Austin, Texas. He will serve the remainder of Dorman’s four-year term through the November election.
In a recent interview, Tagliaboschi recalled that while he was pondering ways to “add value to an organization or the community” after 18 years in city and county public works — including a term as the city of Napa’s street field supervisor from 2003 to 2007 — he had no designs on the Yountville council until residents and friends urged him to pursue the job and draw on his experience in town government.
People are also reading…
“I think people thought, given the timing and what issues were before the council, I would be best placed,” he said. “I’d have the shorter learning curve with my time in the community, over 30 years of living in Yountville, all those things that would help me look at the issues earlier. They thought I could be an asset immediately. … I talked with family and friends and decided it was something where I might be of some help. “
As a council member, Tagliaboschi plans to pay close attention to issues surrounding Yountville’s physical infrastructure — including a study of water and wastewater rates, the reuse of the defunct Yountville Elementary School site on Yount Street, and especially a new version of the town’s state-required plan to accommodate more housing over the next eight years.
“Those three issues alone are an awful lot, and we’re still recovering from the economic impact of COVID,” he said of the work to come.
Tagliaboschi pointed to his experience helping to lead a smaller town of fewer than 3,000 residents — and the resulting close contact with staff, council members and fellow townsfolk — as a key to hitting the ground quickly as a decision-maker.
Yountville vice mayor and Councilmember Kerri Dorman will step down with nearly a year left on her term as she moves to Austin.
“I don’t know everything, but there’s nothing I feel I have to cram for,” he said “… It’s a small town; if you’re walking around, wherever you’re at, I think I’m approachable and people recognize that. I’m available 24-7 for the people who work and live and do business in this town."
Despite a looming election this fall, Tagliaboschi joined the Town Council unsure whether he would seek another four years on the job.
“If I am able to help our community and add value and help find solutions to our issues, that would be a start in the right direction for me,” he said. “I want to help and if I cannot, or am not, then I should let someone else try.”
Tagliaboschi is the first Yountville staff member to go on to the Town Council since 2005. Steve Rosa, a member of the public works department, was elected that May and served a single council term before stepping down in 2008 for family-related reasons.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
The Napa County Board of Supervisors have ordered that Measure L, a quarter-cent wildfire protection sales tax, be placed on the June 7 ballot.
High school classes in Napa and elsewhere will begin at 8:30 a.m. or later starting this fall as a California law takes effect.
As the first Black woman to be named head winemaker in Napa Valley, Victoria Coleman has been finetuning her style for over 15 years.
A quick and increasingly common crime is creating expensive headaches for local vehicle owners, according to law enforcement agencies.
Meet Obi, Napa’s therapy pig. He's the newest "staffer" at Mentis Napa.
Tuong Nguyen faces attempted murder and other charges linked to a Feb. 18 shooting on Highway 29 and a carjacking in Napa later that morning.
When war broke out in Ukraine, this Napa Valley man (and his Ukrainian girlfriend) became refugees. This is their story.
In just eight short weeks, the brides, along with every other kind of guest, will begin to arrive at Napa’s Stanly Ranch resort.
A restaurant that uses the motto “Where Flavor Gets its Wings” would like to land in Napa.
The state Fair Political Practices Commission has a role to play in the tangled tale of Walt Ranch and potential conflict-of-interest allegati…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com