After retiring as public works head, Joe Tagliaboschi returns to Yountville government – as a council member

Joe Tagliaboschi at the Yountville millstone monument dedication

Joe Tagliaboschi (left), then the Yountville public works director, gave directions to a crane operator and two workers installing a pair of 42.5-inch-wide, one-ton grinding wheels from George C. Yount's mill as part of a historic monument in January 2015. Tagliaboschi, who retired from his post in 2021, was appointed to a vacant Town Council seat in February.

 Register file photo

Joe Tagliaboschi’s service to his hometown ended last year — only to begin again, and closer to his fellow residents than ever.

After seven years as the Yountville public works director, he retired in July 2021, seeing to family affairs and pondering how he might next serve the community he has called home for more than three decades. Early this year, however, his next step presented itself — in the same building he had just left behind.

“I never say never, but I didn’t think it would happen this soon,” the 62-year-old Tagliaboschi said of his appointment in February to the Yountville Town Council, just seven months after stepping down as head of the public works department.

Tagliaboschi won the approval of his former bosses to take over the council seat that opened when former Vice Mayor Kerri Dorman resigned Jan. 6, ahead of her move to Austin, Texas. He will serve the remainder of Dorman’s four-year term through the November election.

In a recent interview, Tagliaboschi recalled that while he was pondering ways to “add value to an organization or the community” after 18 years in city and county public works — including a term as the city of Napa’s street field supervisor from 2003 to 2007 — he had no designs on the Yountville council until residents and friends urged him to pursue the job and draw on his experience in town government.

Joe Tagliaboschi

Joe Tagliaboschi

“I think people thought, given the timing and what issues were before the council, I would be best placed,” he said. “I’d have the shorter learning curve with my time in the community, over 30 years of living in Yountville, all those things that would help me look at the issues earlier. They thought I could be an asset immediately. … I talked with family and friends and decided it was something where I might be of some help. “

As a council member, Tagliaboschi plans to pay close attention to issues surrounding Yountville’s physical infrastructure — including a study of water and wastewater rates, the reuse of the defunct Yountville Elementary School site on Yount Street, and especially a new version of the town’s state-required plan to accommodate more housing over the next eight years.

“Those three issues alone are an awful lot, and we’re still recovering from the economic impact of COVID,” he said of the work to come.

Tagliaboschi pointed to his experience helping to lead a smaller town of fewer than 3,000 residents — and the resulting close contact with staff, council members and fellow townsfolk — as a key to hitting the ground quickly as a decision-maker.

“I don’t know everything, but there’s nothing I feel I have to cram for,” he said “… It’s a small town; if you’re walking around, wherever you’re at, I think I’m approachable and people recognize that. I’m available 24-7 for the people who work and live and do business in this town."

Despite a looming election this fall, Tagliaboschi joined the Town Council unsure whether he would seek another four years on the job.

“If I am able to help our community and add value and help find solutions to our issues, that would be a start in the right direction for me,” he said. “I want to help and if I cannot, or am not, then I should let someone else try.”

Tagliaboschi is the first Yountville staff member to go on to the Town Council since 2005. Steve Rosa, a member of the public works department, was elected that May and served a single council term before stepping down in 2008 for family-related reasons.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

