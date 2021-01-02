At the time, Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea remembers he believed there would never be another fire season like 2008.
But he thought the same after the Valley Fire in 2015, and again amid the Atlas and Tubbs fires in 2017. Asked if he now believed Napa County would see increasingly severe fire seasons going forward, Belyea paused.
“I don’t know if you can say that we have seen the worst, but I don’t know if you can say the worst is yet to come,” he said.
It’s hard to speak in certain terms about what future fire seasons might bring for Napa County and the North Bay. What is for certain, experts say, is that warmer and drier conditions across California are giving way to wildfires more frequent, chaotic and destructive than ever before.
And as those conditions exacerbate wildfire risk, fires pose now not just a threat to rural communities, but to the more urban, densely populated portions of the state. In Napa County, more than 1,200 homes — not all of them rural — have been lost to wildfires over the past three seasons.
At a press conference amid the Glass Fire in early October, CalFire Director Chief Thom Porter warned that “every acre in California can and will burn someday.”
It’s a nightmarish statement, but already true for some of the state’s communities. Paradise, a town of almost 27,000 in Butte County, burned down almost completely in the Camp Fire in 2018. The year before, the Santa Rosa neighborhood of Coffey Park had practically been razed by the Tubbs Fire. More than 1,200 homes were lost.
There have been some close calls in Napa County, too, over the last half-decade; just this last year, the Glass Fire burned three homes inside St. Helena city limits. Angwin, an unincorporated community to the county's northeast, was under evacuation order twice this last fire season alone, and Calistoga, the northern-most city in the county, has been evacuated in two of the last five fire seasons.
Predictions aside, Napa County's cities have taken increasing interest — and urgency — in mitigating their fire risk. The city of Calistoga recently approved $80,000 for a contract with Anchor Point Group, a Colorado-based fire management company, to prepare state-of-the-art wildfire maps and response plans, according to Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell.
The prospect of major wildfires each fall is a terrifying prospect for Napa Valley's wine industry.
The maps will show potential paths a fire could take toward the city, Campbell explained, taking into account fuel sources based on detailed digital reports. The project had been in the works even before this most recent fire season, though drafts had to be updated after this year’s Glass Fire to reflect burn areas near the city.
“(The updated maps) will pretty much predict where the fire is going to go and how much time (we’ll) have before it reaches the community,” Campbell said, adding the maps should be ready by early 2021. “Once we get a report, we can take a look at an area and say — let’s go in and cut that swath of brush out, (eliminating) that threat. It will definitely help us do pre-planning and mitigation work.”
Still, the cost of doing significant mitigation work can be prohibitive, according to Napa Communities Firewise Foundation Board Member Elaine Honig. The county has allocated $100,000 each year for the last 12 years to the foundation, she said, which is then divided between each of the 10 fire-safe councils in Napa County. Contextually, Honig said, that’s “a pittance.”
“It doesn’t go very far — everyone’s been sort of nibbling around the edges,” Honig said of the funding. “We need something like $4 million to do the work. The $100,000 is not sustainable. When that (contribution) was set up, it was a different world.”
St. Helena's Firesafe Council is currently seeking $10,000 to fund a study of how to prevent and limit the severity of fires in the region, the council's Grant Showley said, a quest that took on new meaning after the Glass Fire threatened the city to both its east and west. Additional funds would be needed to actually implement mitigation measures, like clearing of hillsides and improving existing fire roads, Showley said.
Asked if the county planned to increase its investment in fire mitigation for its cities, County Supervisor Diane Dillion said it was not clear the county had the financial capacity to make any additional contributions. County officials were intensifying their efforts “with regard to working with our representatives in Sacramento” on more funding for fuels mitigation, she added.
The county will also look at potentially changing the way it distributes the $100,000 annually, Dillion said, explaining there’d been some discussion that dividing it between the 10 different Firesafe Councils makes the funding “not as efficient or effective as it could be."
Conversations about mitigating fire risk will almost certainly shape the future of the city of Napa, according to new Napa Fire Chief Zach Curren; it is already changing the way the city is going about updating its general plan, he said, and will likely play a role in “future conversations about the right level of development” in the city's wildland areas.
At the city level, “a big responsibility of the government is to provide as much education and resources to the community as possible,” Curren said. A number of groups, backed by city officials, have sprung up over the past few years to further that mission, according to Curren, including Preparados, which works with the city’s Spanish speaking community, and Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), a network of local nonprofits and volunteers.
County and city officials have long worked in unison to promote steps individual homeowners can take to lessen their risk from wildfires, he added: that includes creating defensible space; clearing any dense, forested areas of brush; and choosing less-flammable materials when building or renovating a home. That messaging took on a new sense of importance after 2017, Curren said.
“The fires then were very close to the city limits on both sides. It had been a long time since there was a fire of that magnitude so close to Napa, and it was a very intense feeling,” he said. “I think that brought general awareness to the threat of wildfire.”
The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation is preparing a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP), partially funded by a Cal Fire Climate Change Investment Fund Fire Prevention Grant, according to the foundation's website. The cities of Calistoga and St. Helena have signed on as stakeholders; so has the Napa Fire Department. Supervisor Dillion, referencing the plan, said she believed state-level officials would soon "ratchet up" building code requirements and perhaps even require a certain amount of defensible space on private property.
Fire-proofing is not just for homes in rural areas of the county, Curren said; it's also important even within the downtown core of the city of Napa, where he often sees trees that overhang roofs and stagnant piles of leaves or pine needles — all hazards in the event of a wildfire. Strong winds can blow live embers incredible distances, Curren explained, rendering even urban properties at risk.
"We certainly urge people not to feel a false sense of security just because they're deep within the city limits," he added.
PHOTOS: NAPA COUNTY'S NEW FIRE REALITY
The Glass Fire burns a hillside above Silverado Trail in St. Helena, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
The LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through the Spanish Flat community in unincorporated Napa County, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
The remains of a home continues to burn at Silverado Country Club from the Atlas Fire on Monday. The fire, which began on Sunday night, is one of a number of fires that have already burned more than 50,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties.
The smoldering remains of a home destroyed at Silverado Country by the Atlas Fire is seen on Monday. The fire, which began on Sunday night, is one of a number of fires that have already burned more than 50,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties.
A home burns at Silverado Country Club on Monday from the Atlas Fire. The fire, which began on Sunday night, is one of a number of fires that have already burned more than 50,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties.
A wildfire burns grasses at a livestock ranch in Guinda, Calif., Sunday July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending a stream of smoke some 75 miles (120 kilometers) south into the San Francisco Bay Area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A wildfire burns near Lake Berryessa in Napa, Calif., Sunday, July 1, 2018. Smoke from the Yolo County fire was contributing to poor air quality in Napa, Sonoma, San Mateo and San Francisco counties, according to the National Weather Service. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP)
Hot Shot crews from Mendocino use backfires to help contain the County Fire along Highway 129 near Lake Berryessa in Yolo County, California, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (Randall Benton/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
A flag flies as flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires crest a ridge Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Napa County, Calif. The blaze went on to destroy multiple homes near Lake Berryessa. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of blazes sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires burn in unincorporated Napa County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The blaze went on to destroy multiple homes near Lake Berryessa. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
An air tanker drops retardant as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through the Spanish Flat community in unincorporated Napa County, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires lick above a fire truck in unincorporated Napa County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Volunteer firefighter Noah Barela, 19, and firefighter Brandon Bain, 20, both of Arizona, stand by as Fire Chief Jerry McGraw uses a chainsaw to cut down fire-weakened trees in a fire zone on the 5000 block of Dry Creek Road during the Nuns Fire, October 2017.
A helicopter lowers itself toward an irrigation basin amid the vineyards of Highway 29 in Oakville during firefighting efforts Monday morning against the Nuns Fire, which is straddling Napa and Sonoma counties and was 50 percent contained.
Homes and businesses on the west side of Calistoga were without power Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 as part of PG&E's pre-emptory shutdown the previosu day, affecting 11,026 Napa County customers. Some businesses brought in generators. Calistoga Dental Group was closed.
A few diners braved increasingly acrid smoke from the North Bay wildfires to sit down to al fresco brunches on Main Street, on Aug. 23, 2020, where Napa has closed a block of roadway to make room for restaurant tables during the coronavirus emergency. One of the eateries, Avow, closed early at 2 p.m. as air quality worsened.
John and Suzanne Fouts point down to an area where a walk-in refrigerator stood, where their son and some of Mountain Home Ranch guests took refuge from the Tubbs Fire. But embers and flaming debris fell down a dumbwaiter shaft, near where John stands, and caught the lower floor on fire.
Sterling Vineyards, just south of Calistoga, is seen through a haze of smoke on Thursday morning, the result of various wildfires in the area. An evacuation order for the entire town of Calistoga remained in place.
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017 file photo, a firefighter holds a water hose while fighting a wildfire in Santa Rosa, Calif. Investigators say the deadly 2017 wildfire that killed 22 people in California's wine country was caused by a private electrical system, not embattled Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The state's firefighting agency said Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, that the Tubbs Fire started next to a residence. They did not find any violations of state law. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, a firefighter walks near a flaming house in Santa Rosa, Calif. Investigators say the deadly 2017 wildfire that killed 22 people in California's wine country was caused by a private electrical system, not embattled Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The state's firefighting agency said Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, that the Tubbs Fire started next to a residence. They did not find any violations of state law. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California history, 12 have burned since 2017. Of those fires, five burned at least in part in Napa County. On the list of the 26 counties scorched by those 20 fires, Napa and Sonoma appear five times each, more than any other. In between fires came smoke and power shutdowns. Here are images from Napa's new reality.
