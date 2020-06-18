After string of Napa protests against police brutality, We Back Blue rally supports law enforcement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A mass of sign-waving demonstrators has become a familiar sight in downtown Napa in recent weeks. But on Wednesday, that sight took a radically different turn, becoming a show of support for law enforcement rather than an attack on police violence.

American flags with blue stripes, and placards reading “BLUE LIVES MATTER” and “THANK YOU FOR RISKING YOUR LIFE FOR MINE,” festooned the north side of the Third Street bridge as a crowd gathered for We Back Blue, a rally that drew approving horn honks from passing drivers – and the occasional burst of verbal abuse from opponents.

The pro-police gathering at one of central Napa's busiest gateways followed three successive Sundays in which hundreds of protesters have chanted and marched downtown against racism and brutality by uniformed officers, part of a wave of protests to erupt nationwide after the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police in May. For many of those who showed up on Wednesday, it was a belated opportunity to stand up for officers they said are being unfairly tarred by the crimes of a few.