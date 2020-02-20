After wildfires, City of Calistoga invests in state-of-the art fire hazard mapping

CALISTOGA -- In the wake of the devastating wildfires in Northern California in the past few years, the city of Calistoga is taking steps toward requiring stricter building standards in high fire risk zones, and updating its mapping of high-risk zones.

On Tuesday, the city approved $80,000 for a contract with a Colorado fire management company to prepare a state-of-the-art wildfire risk assessment.

The company will create a flexible, up-to-date digital model that can identify where burning embers are likely to trigger a fire, and help predict the possibility of home-to-home ignition or urban conflagration. The data will also allow the creation of custom maps to support wildfire planning and land-use decisions. The model will also allow Calistoga firefighters in the field to make on-the-spot decisions.

“We just set the bar for the county and the rest of Northern California,” said Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell. “We will have more information (in addition to what) CalFire can provide. We can make our own plan and our own decisions (in case of a fire). Having something like this at our fingertips, we can carry real-time response plans in the trucks and implement them immediately, rather than rely on hours- or day-old information to make our decisions.”