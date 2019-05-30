Debbie Stanhope has worked at St. John’s Lutheran School in Napa for so long that she’s taught the kids of the kids she used to teach.
Since 1976, Stanhope has shepherded students through her classroom at the north Napa private school.
Next week -- along with her latest class of sixth graders – Stanhope will follow her students out the door. After 43 years as a teacher, all at St. John’s Lutheran, she will retire.
“I’m getting old,” Stanhope, age 67, said with a laugh. “It’s time to bring in the new."
Over those 43 years, Stanhope has taught almost every grade, “and coached every sport,” at St. John’s, she said. However, for the past 30 or so years she’s been the head of sixth grade.
“I like that age level,” she said. “They’re trying to figure out who they are and at the same time I like the material too.”
Stanhope, who went to a Lutheran college, said she didn’t originally plan on becoming a teacher, but was later recruited for the job in Napa. St. John’s Lutheran School, located at 3521 Linda Vista Ave., has an estimated 281 students in preschool through eighth grade, according to its website.
“She has a lot of energy and an incredible work ethic,” said school Principal Joel Wahlers. “She loves teaching.”
It became her passion, Stanhope said.
“I love when the students understand something, and you see it in their faces; they get it.”
Teaching “is me,” Stanhope said. “It’s in my heart.”
When asked how she is able to handle 26 sixth graders, day after day and year after year, Stanhope said one word: patience.
“I pray for patience,” she said. Ultimately, “It’s 100 percent Jesus Christ” that gives her that ability.
Stanhope said she never had what she’d consider a “bad year.” Even if some times were tough, “It’s my job to make it better,” she said. “I find the good in it.”
Over the past four decades, computers and online learning has changed teaching, she said. While computers are a valuable tool, Stanhope prefers to spend less time teaching via computer. “I’m not the type that likes to sit and look at a computer screen.”
Her time at St. John’s Lutheran may be coming to a close, but there are still many daily details that need attending.
On Wednesday afternoon, parent Ingrid McNicoll paused at Stanhope’s classroom to make sure her daughter Ainsley had a permission slip signed for an upcoming event.
“We were very excited” to have Stanhope as their daughter’s sixth grade teacher, said McNicoll. “She’s been an amazing teacher.”
McNicoll said she appreciates how Stanhope holds the kids accountable for themselves. “She treats them like little adults.”
Ainsley McNicoll said she likes how Mrs. Stanhope “teaches us about responsibility -- and not like little kids.”
Her teacher “is strict, but in a good way,” said the sixth grader.
After she retires, Stanhope said she plans to enjoy her time off, take some classes – maybe at Saint Mary's College of California -- work in her yard at Lake Berryessa or do some quilting. Her husband, Steven, retired in November. They have been married for 41 years. She’ll also do some substitute teaching at St. John’s.
That said, Stanhope expects her last day on campus to be tough. “I’ve been in tears” thinking of the end, she said. “This whole year has gone by so fast.”
Stanhope may be leaving the school but she’s already met the new sixth grade teacher, Jessica Koen. In fact, she’s known Koen for many, many years. Koen, and her father Mark Zeller, were both once students in Stanhope’s class at St. John’s Lutheran.
“It’s so awesome,” Stanhope said of that legacy.
She had this advice for Koen: “Start your day with a prayer” and “listen to your students.”
Reflecting back on her tenure, Stanhope said “It was a blessing to work with such great teachers and leaders. We’re all family here.”
Yes, she could have taught in public schools and made more money, she acknowledged, but “I just really enjoyed working here.”
“It’s been a great adventure.”