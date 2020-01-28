When Mary Butler became Napa County’s chief probation officer nearly two decades ago, she promised a new focus on helping to train people to change their lives – and thus escape the revolving door of bad decisions and the resulting punishment.
“There needs to be rehabilitation programs and tools if we are going to keep people from re-offending and winding up in jail time and time again,” she told the Napa Valley Register in November 2002, just days into her tenure. “You can't tell them, ‘You're going to go to jail and when you get out you'll be a better person.’ That doesn't make sense.”
In the years since, Butler has overseen an overhaul in Probation Department services for offenders young and adult alike. A new juvenile detention hall has opened, as has a Community Corrections Service Center to teach job and life skills intended to keep people from reoffending and winding up back behind bars.
Butler’s mission comes to an end on Wednesday, her final day as chief probation officer before she gives way to chief deputy Julie Baptista. She is retiring from a 36-year career in Napa County as devoted to rehabilitation as when she began.
“We need to give them the skill set to give them other tools so they can manage their feelings,” the 65-year-old Butler said in a Monday interview. “None of us got into this business to make people worse, and many of the zero-tolerance programs we’ve seen are proven not to be effective.”
Butler’s road to leadership passed not through the world of law enforcement but in social services. After joining Napa County’s Health and Human Services Agency in 1982, she spent nearly two decades in a variety of duties that included investigating child abuse cases, working with minors held at juvenile hall, and eventually managing county mental health and child protection services.
Despite that well of experience, Butler recalled feeling less than prepared for the job of leading probation services even when the judges of Napa County Superior Court agreed to her promotion in 2002.
“Initially I thought it was a really bad idea; I told the judges I didn’t have a great understanding of justice system, but they talked me into it,” she said. “They knew me because I spent lot of time in court, in mental health, child welfare and conditional release cases.
“I said OK I’ll give it a shot; I can give you five years – and here I am, 17 years later.”
From the beginning, Butler decided that probation services needed to give equal weight to emphasizing the consequences of bad choices – and training those emerging from jail to make better ones, and so become productive members of their community.
“At the time there was a punitive approach with focus on punishing rather than rehabbing them,” she said. “I knew from my mental health training and from what I’d seen that you can’t arrest your way out of an issue. You have to help people do things differently or else you cycle the same people in and out of the jail.”
Her immediate goals were to bring down the number of younger offenders in Napa’s modernized juvenile hall, which opened in 2005, and to help probation officers swamped with impossibly huge caseloads of adults to keep track of.
Mental health services in the juvenile center were increased from 10 to 60 hours a week, providing more time for substance abuse treatment and other forms of counseling. By 2019, the 50-bed facility’s average daily population was 15, barely a third the level of 15 years earlier, according to Butler.
A risk-based assessment system also assigns probation officers more time to adults considered to be at higher risk, allowing others to avoid losing job or treatment time to officer visits.
Perhaps the most ambitious of Butler’s efforts become reality in 2009, when the county opened its Community Corrections Service Center only a few steps from the downtown Napa courthouse. The center serves as a one-stop hub for probationers assigned there by the court to receive behavioral, recovery and job counseling, a strategy designed to attack the root causes of backsliding rather than only its effects. The center graduated more than 200 people in 2018 and counsels about 70 clients a day.
Butler is leaving the probation department as another program gets underway – a state-funded pilot to more effectively counsel those prosecuted for domestic violence. The pretrial program aims to more precisely determine which people must remain jailed and which can enter the community under various levels of monitoring – and provide job training, anger management courses and other aid to those most likely to respond.
Beyond “going on vacation and taking a break,” the next act for Butler remains in flux, although she expects to remain in Napa for the foreseeable future.
“I’ve been asked to maybe help in various community things,” she said. “I want to take a break and not overcommit, but I can see using my mental health skills again.”