Ag Day brings 'heart and soul' of Napa County to its youngest generation

Oliver Miles, 8-years-old, had just finished petting Matthew, a 13-year-old bull. He wasn’t alone in his awe.
A dozen of his classmates, fellow students in Ms. Cloud’s second grade class at Northwood Elementary School in Napa, were chattering excitedly about what lay ahead during the course of the county’s 17th annual Ag Day.
The day, held each year at the Napa Valley Expo, is meant to expose members of Napa County’s youngest generation, like Miles and his peers, to one of the driving forces behind everyday life in the North Bay: agriculture.
It’s a way for kids to gain a basic understanding of what agriculture looks like up close, according to Peter Nissen, treasurer for the Napa County Farm Bureau, which holds the day in conjunction with the Napa County Ag Commissioner’s office.
“A lot of these kids are urban kids who just don’t have the exposure to ag even though we’re considered a rural community,” Nissen said, citing students in American Canyon and the city of Napa. “This is an opportunity for them to see things they wouldn’t normally see, and introduce them to the agricultural setting that we have in this county.”
Less than 2% of people in the United States are farmers, Nissen added. And though it’s perhaps too early for students like Oliver and his peers to think seriously about joining the agricultural sector, the Farm Bureau hopes the day will spark their interest.
Coming to Ag Day as an elementary school student was an experience that stayed with Gabi Vega, a senior at St. Helena High School who had come to help guide younger students through the day’s exhibits. Vega, an officer for her high school’s chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA), said she’s been an “active member” of St. Helena’s ag department for the last four years.
“I remember coming to this when I was little, and it was really cool to see everything and get to learn about it,” Vega said, adding that she’s spent the last three summers helping to raise goats. She was looking forward to showing the students around, she said.
“I think they’ll be surprised at how much agriculture is actually incorporated into our everyday lives, from their clothing to their food,” Vega added.
Farm Bureau Membership and Events Coordinator Corrin Armstrong said she’d made having “a diversity” of exhibitors a priority for this year’s Ag Day.
Around 1,000 students from about 20 different elementary schools (public and private, and even some home-schooling groups) would attend, she said. And diversity there was indeed: exhibitors included Long Meadow Ranch, the Farmer’s Market, U.C. Master Gardeners, Young Farmers and Ranchers. Students watched sheep-shearing demonstrations and met farm animals like Matthew the bull as well as rabbits and chickens.
Agricultural Commissioner Humberto Izquierdo said the booths spoke to the range of careers in agriculture.
“You want them to know that there is a career path here,” Izquierdo said. Nissen added that the Farm Bureau has a scholarship program for students pursuing agriculture both through four-year universities and trade schools.
The California Farm Bureau also backs programs meant to help younger generations learn about agriculture, like Ag in the Classroom, a free program offering interactive, ag-based lesson plans to students. Napa County also has two FFA chapters as well as more than a dozen 4-H Clubs, which encourage youth engagement with the agricultural sector.
Napa County Farm Bureau in May will hold its annual Ag Education Golf Classic, a “major fundraiser” for the group, Armstrong said. Funds from the day, raised by sponsors and through registration fees, go toward scholarships for graduating high school seniors who have made a contribution to the county’s agricultural sector.
They also fund events like Ag Day, Armstrong added. The Farm Bureau uses donations to pay for the buses that bring the students to Napa Valley Expo, she said.
A graduating senior herself, Vega will head to Santa Rosa Junior College in the fall. The secretary of St. Helena’s FFA chapter, she’s considering majoring in something related to the environment or agriculture (though she’s also considering fashion).
“I’ve been to multiple conferences up and down the country, and actually went to the national convention out in Indianapolis,” Vega said, of her experience joining the FFA chapter. Ultimately, she said, she’s grateful to have been exposed to agriculture at a young age.
“When I came into high school, it was something new for me – in middle school, we didn’t have those kinds of classes,” she said. “It’s been cool to learn about ag, and it’s helped me grow a lot.”
