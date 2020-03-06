Ag Day brings 'heart and soul' of Napa County to its youngest generation

Oliver Miles, 8-years-old, had just finished petting Matthew, a 13-year-old bull. He wasn’t alone in his awe.

A dozen of his classmates, fellow students in Ms. Cloud’s second grade class at Northwood Elementary School in Napa, were chattering excitedly about what lay ahead during the course of the county’s 17th annual Ag Day.

The day, held each year at the Napa Valley Expo, is meant to expose members of Napa County’s youngest generation, like Miles and his peers, to one of the driving forces behind everyday life in the North Bay: agriculture.

It’s a way for kids to gain a basic understanding of what agriculture looks like up close, according to Peter Nissen, treasurer for the Napa County Farm Bureau, which holds the day in conjunction with the Napa County Ag Commissioner’s office.

“A lot of these kids are urban kids who just don’t have the exposure to ag even though we’re considered a rural community,” Nissen said, citing students in American Canyon and the city of Napa. “This is an opportunity for them to see things they wouldn’t normally see, and introduce them to the agricultural setting that we have in this county.”