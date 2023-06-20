Thirteen new high school graduates and aspiring winemakers will split more than $100,000 as the latest honorees in a scholarship program designed to launch careers in the wine industry or agriculture.

The Napa County Farm Bureau and Napa Valley Community Foundation last week announced this year’s winners of their viticulture, enology and agriculture scholarships. Seven students are sharing some $54,000 from the farm bureau, while the NVCF is awarding a total of $50,000 to six winners in the debut of its own scholarship campaign.

Students receiving funding from the farm bureau will be supported through the Aldo Delfino Scholarship, which since 1981 has benefited those going to college to “study some form of agriculture,” the bureau said in a news release.

The requirement for awardees to pursue “some form of agriculture” is intentionally open-ended to allow students to pursue their passions in whatever direction they go, so long as those studies are loosely tied to farming or development of the land, according to Ryan Klobas, chief executive of the farm bureau.

“Some of them might pursue enology, some may want to study different forms of agriculture, (and) some have even had career paths in wanting to be game wardens,” he said. “It’s varied. … Some have wanted to open their own winery, their own vineyard; some want to have their own cattle ranch.”

Klobas readily agreed that most high school seniors are still “figuring things out,” and that farm bureau scholarships support that flexibility.

Scholarship winners also are not required to stay in Napa County, and Klobas said that “helping students to pursue a career in agriculture, whether it's in Napa or around the country, just benefits agriculture in general.”

But returning to the community that led them to fall in love with agriculture in the first place is enticing for many scholarship recipients, according to Klobas. “We do have a number of students every year that tell us they want to come back and support Napa agriculture,” he said in a telephone interview.

This year’s farm bureau awardees, announced June 14, are Eleanor Turjanis (Napa High School), Dominique Noel Loeffelholz (Vintage High School), Camille Thomason (Justin-Siena High School), Sofia Cupp (St. Helena High School), Arleth Bautista Bernal (St. Helena), Leonardo Rodriguez Guzman (St. Helena) and Mabel Wilms (St. Helena).

Meanwhile, the Napa Valley Community Foundation on Thursday announced its first winners of the Robert Alexander Scott Scholarship, named for a member of Scott Laboratories.

NVCF’s program supports six people enrolling in winemaking, viticulture and enology programs at Napa Valley College, Santa Rosa Junior College, or Walla Walla Community College in Washington state. Recipients also may attend three other colleges – Allan Hancock, Cuesta, or Umpqua Community in Oregon – if they meet their entry requirements, according to the community foundation’s website.

Those eligible to apply for the scholarship include current vineyard or winery employees with entry-level positions or positions where the employee does not supervise other employees, spouses, partners or children, according to the NVCF.

In a statement, Clair Stover, one of the NVCF’s scholarship winners, expressed her thanks to the foundation for enabling her to start her studies.

“I truly love the delicate balance between science, art, and agriculture that winemaking embodies—the physical and mental challenges as well as the opportunity for creativity,” said Stover, who worked in the wine industry for several years before deciding to further her education.

Another awardee, Juana B. Cruz, described her goal of becoming a vineyard manager thanks partly to an associate’s degree she is pursuing at Santa Rosa Junior College with help from an NVCF scholarship.

Cruz, in the foundation’s news release, added that “there are not a lot of women in viticulture” and she strives to shift the paradigm. “I hope I can take part in inspiring the younger generation of women to join viticulture in the future,” she said.