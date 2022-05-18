Aguiar-Curry calls for research funding to investigate smoke taint impact on grapes

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry has introduced a bill to provide $5 million in state funding for smoke taint research, a move stemming from the impact of wildfires on Napa Valley's famed crop.

The affects are dependent on a range of factors rather than simple metrics like proximity to fire or how the grapes smell in the vineyard. The complex topic has sparked research across the state to look into detection and mitigation strategies.

Locally, vintners took various steps to salvage their 2020 vintage after that year's Hennessey and Glass fires, experimenting with different types of oak for barrels, different strains of yeast, extra filtration and more. One producer, Pine Ridge Vineyards, even partnered with a spirits company to turn its smoke-tainted wine into vodka.

However, with this bill proposed by Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, further research and eventual findings may reduce the hoop-jumping needed to produce drinkable wines, regardless of whether it is a smoky fire year or not. Specifically, Assembly Bill 2213 asks that $5 million be appropriated in the Budget Act of 2022 to investigate smoke and its implications for vineyards.

“There are many questions facing grapegrowers and winemakers regarding smoke exposure and how best to manage wine grapes exposed to smoke,” said Aguiar-Curry. “First (they) need to be able to quickly and affordably determine the impact smoke exposure has had on grapes … This will allow them to make management decisions quickly to reduce losses.”

When it comes to already-impacted grapes – meaning those with smoke compounds present, potentially hidden from the human nose – Aguiar-Curry says vintners need the tools and resources to reduce or eliminate the smoke compounds from the wines. Also, keeping the contamination from happening in the first place is the obvious best-case scenario, although there isn’t much a grapegrower can do once a fire has erupted locally, so other methods of keeping smoky compounds out of grapes and removing them after the fact are also necessary.

“Preventing smoke effects in wine grapes would be a significant benefit to grapegrowers and winemakers by eliminating the need to mitigate impacts after the fact,” said Aguiar-Curry. “This is the most difficult question to answer, but would be very beneficial to the wine community.”

AB 2213 also proposes creating an advisory committee to oversee the funds, which would consist of four people representing wine grapegrowers, four representing vintners, and one researcher from a public university with experience in smoke impacts on wine.

As written, the proposed bill has the backing of statewide industry groups including the California Association of Winegrape Growers, Chamber of Commerce, Farm Bureau Federation, Community Alliance with Family Farmers and the Family Winemakers of California.

The Wine Institute, which represents 1,000 wineries in the state as their public policy advocate, even helped put together the legislation as a co-sponsor.

“All research and analysis will be publicly and commercially available to all wineries and grapegrowers, and the main goal of the research is to bring cost-effective and actionable smoke mitigation solutions to the entire wine community,” said Gino DiCaro, communications director for the Wine Institute.

“We know making this information available will most help the growers and winemakers who couldn’t afford to do such research on their own, hence the interest in doing the research through a public institution.”

AB 2213 is currently in committee, meaning it awaits approval from the Committee on Appropriations at a future consent calendar meeting. To read the full bill or stay updated on its status, visit the state legislature’s website.

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine! Discover the hidden stories of Napa Valley wine and the people behind it -- plus expert analysis from our columnists and more with our weekly email newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.