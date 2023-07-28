Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry on Friday released a statement on her recent elevation to the position of speaker pro tempore.

Her new role puts the Winters Democrat in a powerful role amid the Assembly leadership. Speaker of the House Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, made the appointment earlier this month.

The Assembly's speaker pro tem reports directly to Rivas and runs the Assembly floor together with the majority leader, Los Angeles Democrat Isaac Bryan.

“I am extraordinarily grateful to Speaker Rivas for his faith and confidence in me," said Aguiar-Curry. "I am excited to work hand in hand with Majority Leader Bryan and the rest of our leadership team to serve the Speaker, the Assembly Democratic Caucus, our Legislative institutions and the working people of this state.”

Aguiar-Curry represents the 4th Assembly District, which besides Napa County includes all of Yolo, Colusa and Lake counties, and parts of Sonoma County.

