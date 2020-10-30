Ahoy maties: Napan creates pirate lair for Halloween

Yo ho, yo ho, it’s a pirate’s life for Tom Kisabeth.

Inspired by Disneyland and all things pirate, this Napan has created his own nod to “Pirates of the Caribbean” — right in his own front yard.

During October, skeleton pirates, giant spiders, pirate flags, tombstones and plenty of skulls and crossbones can be found covering Kisabeth’s front yard, plus the walls and roof of his house at 11 Harold Court in northwest Napa. He’s even made a pirate-themed “man cave” in his backyard.

“I’ve loved pirates ever since I was a little kid” and he visited Disneyland, said Kisabeth. His father says Kisabeth met Walt Disney when he was just a toddler. It obviously rubbed off on the Napan, because his personal pirate lair looks like it dropped out of a Disney movie.

What does Kisabeth (AKA Dread Pirate Thomas) like so much about Halloween?

“I love to see the kids and the costumes,” he said. Especially this year, he said, when everyone has been so impacted by COVID-19. To him, Halloween means fun, innocence and childhood memories. “I’m a kid,” he admitted. “I have too much fun.”