Ahoy maties: Napan creates pirate lair for Halloween
Ahoy maties: Napan creates pirate lair for Halloween

Yo ho, yo ho, it’s a pirate’s life for Tom Kisabeth.

Inspired by Disneyland and all things pirate, this Napan has created his own nod to “Pirates of the Caribbean” — right in his own front yard.

During October, skeleton pirates, giant spiders, pirate flags, tombstones and plenty of skulls and crossbones can be found covering Kisabeth’s front yard, plus the walls and roof of his house at 11 Harold Court in northwest Napa. He’s even made a pirate-themed “man cave” in his backyard.

“I’ve loved pirates ever since I was a little kid” and he visited Disneyland, said Kisabeth. His father says Kisabeth met Walt Disney when he was just a toddler. It obviously rubbed off on the Napan, because his personal pirate lair looks like it dropped out of a Disney movie.

What does Kisabeth (AKA Dread Pirate Thomas) like so much about Halloween?

“I love to see the kids and the costumes,” he said. Especially this year, he said, when everyone has been so impacted by COVID-19. To him, Halloween means fun, innocence and childhood memories. “I’m a kid,” he admitted. “I have too much fun.”

When he hears ooohs and ahhhs of his visitors and gets comparisons to Disneyland itself, “that makes me feel pretty good,” he said.

Kisabeth said he goes all in for Halloween “because I like the ‘wow’ factor.” To him, pirates represent a sense of adventure, seeking out new things “and feeling the wind in your face.”

“Life is finite,” he said. “Soak it all in.”

Kisabeth said he gets most of his pirate spoils from eBay, Amazon and other sales.

“I watch for deals all year on skeletons,” he said. He found one giant spider for sale on Facebook and pounced after it was dramatically marked down.

The swashbuckling display starts to take shape at the beginning of the month. “Oct. 1, I’m out here to get things going.”

He sometimes tinkers on his haunted display right up to Halloween, said Kisabeth.

And where does the pirate posse go in the offseason?

They stow away in his garage, said Kisabeth.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Pirate lair:

Tom Kisabeth's pirate display can be found at 11 Harold Ct. in Napa. 

