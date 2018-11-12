The need for money, clothes, food and other necessities in and around Butte County as the result of the devastating Camp Fire is acute.
The strong emphasis, though, is on "money."
"Yes, money is the greatest need," said Logan Todd, director of communications and grant programs for the Chico-based North Valley Community Foundation, which is collecting money to help fire evacuees and the organizations sheltering them.
Money can cover many needs, he said.
"A tremendous amount of clothing and material donations have come in, and some of the evacuation centers are overwhelmed with materials," Todd said.
Other charitable organizations are taking the same approach, asking for money rather than things to help fire victims. A number of nonprofits are collecting money to help, including:
- North Valley Community Foundation: http://www.nvcf.org/fund/camp-fire-evacuation-relief-fund/
- California State Firefighters Association, collecting money for firefighters who have lost their homes in the Camp Fire: https://bit.ly/2OECtC0
- The Enloe Foundation, a branch of the Enloe Medical Center in Chico. The money will help hospital patients, and their families and caregivers, who have lost their homes or been displaced due to the fire: https://app.mobilecause.com/f/23ds/n
- The Salvation Army is taking monetary donations to support shelters and other services for fire evacuees: https://bit.ly/2Pt2lX2
- The Los Angeles-based California Community Foundation, through its Wildfire Relief Fund, which helps various fire victims, including those of the Camp Fire: https://www.calfund.org/wildfire-relief-fund/
Other forms of help being sought and/or offered include:
- Airbnb, the company that operates an online exchange for people renting out residences and rooms, is working to connect people who need places to stay with people who have such spaces to offer: https://www.airbnb.com/welcome/evacuees/buttecounty
- The Chico-based nonprofit Caring Choices is working to organize volunteers to help those affected by the Camp Fire: http://www.caring-choices.org/home.html
- The American Red Cross is opening service centers in Santa Rosa and Napa to help victims of the Camp Fire. To donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
- Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky and Lucky California grocery stores are collecting monetary donations for The Salvation Army and their relief efforts in Butte County affected by Camp Fire. Shoppers can donate any amount at checkout and 100 percent of the proceeds will aid local victims. The donation will be printed on the receipt, so shoppers have a record of their tax-deductible donation.