Aiming for the skies: Napa students learn to fly, for free

Heath Moritz hasn’t even gotten his driver’s license yet, but he’s already learned to fly an airplane — for free.

Moritz, 16, is one of four students enrolled in the Aviation Explorer program, sponsored by the nonprofit Advocates for Aviation Safety Foundation, Inc.

Held at the Napa County airport, they’ve been meeting twice a week since June 22 to learn about aviation, aviation careers and how to fly a plane.

There is no cost to attend — the only requirements include “enthusiasm, curiosity,” and the willingness to learn.

Moritz, who goes to Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, said he heard about the free summer program from Kimberly Smith of Smith Aviation, which is based at the Napa airport.

He eventually wants to become a commercial aircraft pilot, said Moritz.

What does he like so much about flying? “I just like traveling and going up in the air,” and looking down on the world. “It looks cooler from up above,” he said.

The Aviation Explorer program is split into two parts: learning to fly and classroom instruction. Experienced pilots volunteer as teachers and trainers and let the students fly their small general aviation aircraft.

The students can fly as far away as 50 miles, Moritz said, and he thinks they’ve each flown about 350 miles total.

He said the biggest surprise has been flying a plane for the first time.

“I thought it’d be a lot of up and down but mainly it’s just holding the yoke still,” Moritz said. “It was much easier than I thought.” In fact, he’s become so comfortable in the air that he sometimes falls asleep while other students are flying.

Kristen Hannum Gregory, the Aviation Explorer program lead, noted that experienced pilots control the plane during take-off and landing.

William Johnson, a senior at American Canyon High School said he found about the program because he has a part-time job at Smith Aviation. Among other duties, he cleans the lobby and airplanes, “getting rid of all the bugs, cleaning off oil stains, all that.”

“I’ve always been interested in aviation,” said Johnson. “It’s fascinating.” “I love airplanes”

Most people don’t know any pilots, or have their own planes, he said. They don’t know much about flying small planes.

“So getting into this is really cool because then YOU get to be the person who gets to tell people about flying.”

After high school, he hopes to work as a mechanic, either on autos or planes, the senior said. For sure, “I am going to get my pilot’s license after this,” he said, and hopefully his own plane. “That’d be cool,” said Johnson.

For Justin Siena senior Mia Brown, “my dad’s a pilot,” so “flying has been a big part of my life.”

That led her to become really interested in aeronautics and the engineering that goes into it, said Brown.

When her school counselor mentioned the free flight program, “I thought it’d be a good opportunity not only to study about it firsthand but also actually get to operate,” planes and see how they work.

“But one thing that surprised me about this program is how much I enjoy flying,” said Brown. “It’s been one of the best things,” she has done this summer “and I’m really glad I had the opportunity.”

For Malm, flying planes “is like driving a car,” except you can go up and down and sideways without worrying about nearby cars. “I didn’t expect how easy it was going to be,” she said.

She’s been a passenger before “but it’s definitely different when you’re actually controlling it. It's freeing. You’re not just sitting down for the ride. You’re actually in control,” but with a sense of freedom.

She’d absolutely recommend the program to other students. “I think that especially for people who even have just a small interest in aviation and want to explore that interest, they should definitely sign up,” next summer.

Vintage High School student Brayden Kohl said he got hooked on flying after taking a sightseeing tour in a helicopter. “I got to grab the controls and move it back and forth.”

But he’s always been interested in aviation. “I had toy planes and airport set,” as a kid.

Info: Free Aviation Explorer Program Grades 9 to 12 Kristen Hannum Gregory kristenhannum@gmail.com 707-246-4425

At the end of the last school year, Kohl heard an announcement about the flying program. “I usually don’t listen to the announcements,” he admitted with a laugh. “Then I heard something aviation. I was like whoa. I want to go see what that is. I got the sign-up sheet and I said I’m just gonna do it.”

What does Kohl think when he’s flying and the other students are his passengers?

“I better do something right because if I don’t this could be a problem,” he said with a laugh. But he likes flying with other pilots or aviation students because he’s spending time with “people who are interested in the same thing,” he is.

Aspen Dikeman, now 20, is helping train the new students. She completed the Explorer program in high school and has since earned her private pilot license.

It’s because of this program that “I decided I wanted to become a pilot,” said Dikeman. Today, she works in the office at Smith Aviation while working “odd jobs on the side to pay for my flying.”

George Bachich of Napa has been flying for 54 years. He volunteers at the program, including letting students fly his plane (while he’s on board).

“I love introducing other people to aviation and providing an opportunity that I wish I’d had when I was in high school,” said Bachich.

“I just want them to see what the opportunities are; to know that flying is a possibility for them and that it’s not just something unattainable,” or only for the wealthy.

Napa County needs a program like this, said Hannum Gregory. She’s been a pilot for 15 years.

“We’ve got an airport that people don’t even know about. We have an entire aviation industry that kids are not being educated about. And we want to bring them out here so they can see what’s going on and open their eyes to the opportunities that exist.”

They’re gaining real life flying experience and aviation knowledge, yet the students don’t earn any certification or award from completing the program.

“All they get is motivated,” said Hannum Gregory.