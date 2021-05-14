Ainsworth named new principal at Napa High School

Ean Ainsworth has been named the next principal of Napa High School. Ainsworth currently serves as the assistant principal at Napa High where he has led student services for three years.

Prior to coming to NVUSD, Ainswoth served seven years as a middle school principal in the East Bay.

Former Napa High Principal Monica Ready will take on the role of director of secondary curriculum, instruction, and English learner services.

Ainswoth and Ready will assume their new roles on July 1.

“Dr. Ainsworth is well-known and appreciated by students and parents alike and his deep knowledge of the programs at Napa High make him uniquely positioned to continue the progress already underway and ensure a smooth transition,” said Dana Page, assistant superintendent of Human Resources.

“He is a collaborative leader who excels at bringing diverse groups together to solve problems. We are excited for his leadership to continue strengthening the Grizzly community,” she said.

