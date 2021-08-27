Air district expands air filtration program to all nine Bay Area counties

"We have been advocating for indoor air filtration for over 15 years," Gordon said.

In Oakland, for example, there are high levels of black carbon from diesel, but it is also close to many of the northern California wildfires burning.

"So, we are really getting the double whammy," Gordon said.

Eddie Ahn, the executive director for San Francisco based environmental non-profit Brightline Defense, said poorer San Franciscans also get double the trouble.

This is because many live in very small residential units, some that are only 80 square feet.

"They have little room to breathe and really need these devices," Ahn said.

This is also true in many disadvantaged South Bay communities, executive director of Sacred Heart Community Service Poncho Guevara said.

The air filtration systems cost about $100 to $150, but it will be free for those who qualify for the program.

The best place to put an air filtration system in a house is in the bedroom because that is where most of someone's time is typically spent, said Tracy Lee who is a manager of the wildfire preparedness program at the air district.