Air District issues a Spare the Air Alert for smog

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing the fifth Spare the Air Alert in 2021 for smog for Saturday, July 10.

Air quality is forecast to be unhealthy on Saturday. Triple-digit inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust are expected to cause unhealthy air quality in the Bay Area.

"With millions of cars on our roads and another heat wave affecting the Bay Area, air quality is expected to be unhealthy on Saturday," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. "The most important thing we can all do to keep the air clean is to reduce our driving."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!

Spare the Air Alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema.

Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions. When a Spare the Air Alert is issued, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.