The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Thursday because of smoke in the region from the Kincade Fire in the North Bay.
The fire, which started Wednesday night in The Geysers area of Sonoma County, has caused evacuations and burned 10,000 acres as of Thursday morning.
Smoke is impacting the North Bay as of Thursday morning and could spread across more of the region later in the day and on Friday, according to the air district.
People who smell or see smoke should stay inside with windows and doors closed, and set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate so the smoke does not get inside, air district officials said.
The Spare the Air alert is the 20th issued by the air district this year.