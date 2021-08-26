 Skip to main content
Air quality advisories issued for Friday, Saturday due to wildfire smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing air quality advisories for Friday and Saturday because of wildfire smoke but says the pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and prompt a Spare the Air alert.

Smoke from wildfires across California and further north in Oregon and Washington have prompted several air quality advisories in the region in recent weeks.

Air district officials say that the Bay Area should have moderate air quality and that they will monitor the pollution levels. Last week, excessive levels of smoke prompted the district to issue Spare the Air alerts, which ban wood burning both indoors and outdoors.

If anyone smells smoke, the air district advises them to stay inside with windows and doors closed and to set air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate.

The latest air quality readings in the region can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

A new study has found that smoke from wildfires may have caused thousands of additional COVID-19 cases and deaths. Some areas with high levels of smoke pollution from wildfires saw an increase of 65.9% in COVID deaths. This is because fine particles that are released in wildfire smoke can affect people’s airways. Fine particle pollution is also linked to asthma and other respiratory illnesses. In this study we are providing evidence that climate change - which increases the frequency and the intensity of wildfires - and the pandemic are a disastrous combination, Professor Francesca Dominici, Lead Author. The researchers looked at the connection between smoke pollution and COVID-19 cases across California and Washington. It was found that a daily increase of 10 µg/m3 in fine particle pollution was linked to an 11.7% increase in COVID-19 cases

Satellite imagery captured over California shows a number of wildfires raging across the state, with smoke visibly rising up from the fires.

