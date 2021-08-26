Air quality advisories issued for Friday, Saturday due to wildfire smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing air quality advisories for Friday and Saturday because of wildfire smoke but says the pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and prompt a Spare the Air alert.

Smoke from wildfires across California and further north in Oregon and Washington have prompted several air quality advisories in the region in recent weeks.

Air district officials say that the Bay Area should have moderate air quality and that they will monitor the pollution levels. Last week, excessive levels of smoke prompted the district to issue Spare the Air alerts, which ban wood burning both indoors and outdoors.

If anyone smells smoke, the air district advises them to stay inside with windows and doors closed and to set air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate.

The latest air quality readings in the region can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

