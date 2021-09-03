 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Air quality advisory extended through Labor Day

Air quality advisory extended through Labor Day

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending an air quality advisory through Monday, Sept. 6. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is the regional agency responsible for protecting air quality in the region. 

Smoke from wildfires in Northern California is expected to continue to cause hazy and smoky skies across the Bay Area through Monday. Air quality is expected to generally be in the moderate range on the Air Quality Index. Higher concentrations of smoke may intermittently mix to the surface at times. However, pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air is in effect. The Air District will closely monitor air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from wildfires.

If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat, and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly persons, children, and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

Air quality readings can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

A tribe of goats on Linda Vista Avenue in Napa are well known to neighbors and pedestrians. But now their owner is moving to Florida. What's next for these goats?

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Belgium creates rubbish highway for flood debris

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The Climate Connection: Converging on a Solution
Lifestyles

The Climate Connection: Converging on a Solution

  • Updated

Danny Bernardini finds common ground between environmentalists and the building and construction trades: "We have similar values when it comes to working people. We all breath the same air, live in the same neighborhoods, and contribute to raising the next generation."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News