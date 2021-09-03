Air quality advisory extended through Labor Day

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending an air quality advisory through Monday, Sept. 6. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is the regional agency responsible for protecting air quality in the region.

Smoke from wildfires in Northern California is expected to continue to cause hazy and smoky skies across the Bay Area through Monday. Air quality is expected to generally be in the moderate range on the Air Quality Index. Higher concentrations of smoke may intermittently mix to the surface at times. However, pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air is in effect. The Air District will closely monitor air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from wildfires.

If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.