The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing an air quality advisory for the upper portion of the North Bay on Friday through Sunday because of continued smoke impacts from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County.
The air district had issued Spare the Air alerts for four straight days Monday through Thursday for the Bay Area because of impacts from the wildfire that has burned nearly 77,000 acres since starting last week.
The air quality advisory issued for the next three days is just for the areas of Windsor, Santa Rosa and possibly northern Napa Valley since winds will be light near the fire area and smoke could cause unhealthy air quality readings there.
The rest of the Bay Area should have good to moderate air quality through the end of the week, according to the air district.
People can find real-time air quality readings in the Bay Area at https://bit.ly/2p7UFgs.