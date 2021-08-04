 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Air quality advisory issued as wildfire smoke may be visible in parts of Bay Area

Air quality advisory issued as wildfire smoke may be visible in parts of Bay Area

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
wildfire smoke

Smoke from the Dixie Fire rises over trees in Lassen National Forest, Calif., near Jonesville.

 AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Thursday and Friday because of wildfire smoke that is expected to be visible in parts of the region.

The smoke is coming from the McFarland, Monument and River Complex fires further north in California and is expected to stay aloft and not be unhealthy to people in the Bay Area, according to the air district.

However, smoky and hazy skies may be visible in parts of the East Bay and North Bay, particularly in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.

Air district officials say they will be monitoring air quality in the region, and encourage anyone who smells smoke to stay inside if possible.

People can follow real-time air quality readings in the region at http://baaqmd.gov/highs.

The battle against dozens of wildfires in the west continues, but there could be some hope on the horizon in southern Oregon. Officials there say better weather and lower winds are helping them against the Bootleg Fire which is the largest wildfire burning nationwide right now. But another wildfire has crossed from northern California into Nevada, forcing thousands of people to leave their homes behind. Evacuee Morgana-Le-Fae Veatch said: "That's the only house I've ever known, I was born and raised in that house, so it's like I don't want to lose it." 

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Napa couple makes and mails 500 postcards to mom during COVID pandemic

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News