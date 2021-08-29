 Skip to main content
Air quality advisory issued for Monday

Air quality advisory issued for Monday

  • Updated
Air district officials issued an air quality advisory for Monday as haze and smoke from wildfires lingers above the Bay Area.

Pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert will be in effect, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Air quality is expected to be in the good to moderate range on the air quality index. Smoke may mix to the surface, however, and cause isolated pockets of elevated pollution, air district officials said.

The latest air quality readings can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs

A new study has found that smoke from wildfires may have caused thousands of additional COVID-19 cases and deaths. Some areas with high levels of smoke pollution from wildfires saw an increase of 65.9% in COVID deaths. This is because fine particles that are released in wildfire smoke can affect people’s airways. Fine particle pollution is also linked to asthma and other respiratory illnesses. In this study we are providing evidence that climate change - which increases the frequency and the intensity of wildfires - and the pandemic are a disastrous combination, Professor Francesca Dominici, Lead Author. The researchers looked at the connection between smoke pollution and COVID-19 cases across California and Washington. It was found that a daily increase of 10 µg/m3 in fine particle pollution was linked to an 11.7% increase in COVID-19 cases

