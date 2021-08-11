 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Air quality advisory issued for Thursday because of wildfire smoke

Air quality advisory issued for Thursday because of wildfire smoke

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Thursday because of smoke from wildfires further north in California and southern Oregon that is expected to descend on the region.

The advisory follows similar ones issued for three days last week because of the wildfire smoke from fires outside of the Bay Area.

The smoke on Thursday is expected to stay mostly aloft but some may come to the ground level, particularly in higher elevations in the North and East Bay areas. The air quality is not expected to be poor enough to exceed federal standards and prompt a Spare the Air alert, according to the air district.

Anyone who smells smoke should stay inside with windows and doors closed until it subsides, and should also set air conditioning units to re-circulate to prevent outside air from coming inside their building or vehicle.

People can follow the latest air quality readings from the air district at baaqmd.gov/highs.

Jacob Songer of Napa's Inferno Guard has some fire prevention tips to protect YOUR home. Are you doing all you can to prevent catastrophe?

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More cities fall in Taliban's Afghan blitz ++GRAPHIC++

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Bay Area Air Quality Management District

Bay Area Air Quality Management District

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News