Air quality in Napa County to remain unhealthy into the weekend

At that level, the air does not necessarily need to smell like smoke to have harmful side effects, she added. Individuals with preexisting respiratory conditions should be cautious about exposure; even healthy individuals may begin to experience symptoms if spending elongated periods of time in the outdoor air.

This quality could last into the next week, Chu said.

“We don’t anticipate it improving until containment actually happens, and we don’t see that happening before next week,” she said.

The weather forecasting service Accuweather momentarily caused some stir Thursday when it forecast an AQI between 800-900 for northern portions of Napa County, including Angwin, over the weekend and AQI in the 500s for the city of Napa. (Those numbers would surpass completely the EPA’s air quality monitoring scale and put the county past “hazardous” into the “extreme” category).

Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said the forecast listed on the website was “too high” and confirmed that it was likely not accurate.