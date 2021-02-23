Aircraft reportedly bound for Napa crashes after takeoff from Livermore, no injuries reported

Livermore police say a small private aircraft experiencing engine trouble Tuesday evening crashed on a highway ramp on Isabel Avenue near I-580. The passenger and pilot told KPIX-TV that they were en route to Napa when the plane lost power on takeoff.

The plane touched down on Isabel Avenue and collided with a vehicle about 5:10 p.m., police said. The men told KPIX that they were not hurt and police said nobody on the ground was injured.

The men said the plane is based in Napa, but it was not immediately clear if either was a Napa County resident. The aircraft, a 1967 Mooney M20E, is registered to Maciel Cicero of San Francisco, but it is listed in FAA records as a "fractional ownership" aircraft. It was not immediately clear who was at the controls.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

