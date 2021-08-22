Airport commission, American Canyon at odds over Oat Hill condos

The Napa County Airport Land Use Commission's last word on a proposed Oat Hill condominium development in American Canyon may be simply restating its dissent.

Commissioners previously determined part of Oat Hill is in Zone D, an area around Napa County Airport that's supposed to be off-limits to new homes. Fifty-one units of a proposed 291-unit condominium development could be built there.

American Canyon on July 20 stated it intends to override the commission’s finding so it could potentially allow the 51 units. The city said the county’s airport land-use plan is outdated and this section of Oat Hill shouldn’t be in the no-home zone.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Last week, the Airport Land Use Commission approved a letter objecting to this turn of events. And that might be that.

“Ultimately, the city of American Canyon is the decision-maker on the project,” county Supervising Planner John McDowell said on Wednesday. “They have the authority to overrule.”

Oat Hill is an American Canyon landmark, less for its 250-foot height than its location as the only substantial hill in the city west of Highway 29. R. H. Hess Development wants to build a three-story condominium development on its slopes.