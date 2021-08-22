 Skip to main content
Airport commission, American Canyon at odds over Oat Hill condos
alert top story
Housing

Airport commission, American Canyon at odds over Oat Hill condos

The Napa County Airport Land Use Commission's last word on a proposed Oat Hill condominium development in American Canyon may be simply restating its dissent.

Commissioners previously determined part of Oat Hill is in Zone D, an area around Napa County Airport that's supposed to be off-limits to new homes. Fifty-one units of a proposed 291-unit condominium development could be built there.

American Canyon on July 20 stated it intends to override the commission’s finding so it could potentially allow the 51 units. The city said the county’s airport land-use plan is outdated and this section of Oat Hill shouldn’t be in the no-home zone.

Last week, the Airport Land Use Commission approved a letter objecting to this turn of events. And that might be that.

“Ultimately, the city of American Canyon is the decision-maker on the project,” county Supervising Planner John McDowell said on Wednesday. “They have the authority to overrule.”

Oat Hill is an American Canyon landmark, less for its 250-foot height than its location as the only substantial hill in the city west of Highway 29. R. H. Hess Development wants to build a three-story condominium development on its slopes.

About two miles away is Napa County Airport, which serves air taxis, corporate jets and private planes. The county’s Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan has various zones and part of Oat Hill is just within Zone D that prohibits home development.

“The (commission) understands and appreciates the critical need for new housing locally and regionally,” the Airport Land Use Commission’s new letter to American Canyon said. However, critical need isn’t a basis to disregard requirements existing to ensure harmony between residential uses and the airport, it said.

One issue is planes might fly overhead in Zone D. That, the Airport Land Use Commission contended, can lead to complaints from residents that generate opposition to airport operations.

“The mere introduction of sensitive land uses into areas impacted by airport operations is an encroachment on airport operations,” the commission’s letter said.

American Canyon said that the proposed residential use is consistent with federal and state aircraft noise standards. Also, the primary method to address overhead flights is buyer awareness, not land-use restrictions.

The city said the county’s airport protections are stricter than state standards. The Airport Land Use Commission said the state allows the county to have stricter standards, when warranted.

Airport Land Use Commissioner Dave Whitmer said county planners offered to help American Canyon reconfigure the proposed condominium project and relocate the 51 units from Zone D.

“It wasn’t just ‘No,’ ” Whitmer said. “It was ‘Yes, if you modify your project to fix existing conditions.’ ”

No one from American Canyon spoke at Wednesday’s Airport Land Use Commission hearing.

A city report in July said comments from the Airport Land Use Commission and Caltrans Division of Aeronautics must be included in the final override decision record. But these comments are advisory.

The City Council at a future meeting needs a two-thirds vote to officially override the Airport Land Use Commission's determination that the 51 condominium units would be inconsistent with airport protection plans.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Barry Eberling

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

