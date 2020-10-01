Alarming fire warning pushed out to cellphones across Napa County

Tens of thousands of Napa County cellphones erupted just after 11 a.m. Thursday with an "Emergency Alert" telling residents to be mindful of wildfire danger.

"Extreme Fire Danger. Stay Alert and leave area if you feel unsafe," the message warned.

The alert panicked some south county resident who had assumed, based on earlier fire reports, that they were safe from the Upvalley's Glass Fire. Had a new fire broken out in the south county?

Almost immediately, the City of Napa sent out a Nixle message telling city residents to "PLEASE DO NOT CALL 911 FOR INFORMATION."

"There is no immediate threat to City of Napa or near surrounding area at this time," the city said. "The Glass Fire is in the area of St. Helena, Calistoga and Angwin."

Janet Upton, the county's public information officer, said the alert was intended as a countywide caution in advance of the winds that are expected to pick up Thursday afternoon and fan the Glass Fire.

The alert was intended to have county residents "remain vigilant this afternoon," Upton said.

Napa County is under a Red Flag warning from 1 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph expected, according to the National Weather Service.