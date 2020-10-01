Alarming fire warning pushed out to cellphones across Napa County

Tens of thousands of Napa County cellphones erupted just after 11 a.m. Thursday with an "Emergency Alert" telling residents to be mindful of wildfire danger.
"Extreme Fire Danger. Stay Alert and leave area if you feel unsafe," the message warned.
The alert panicked some south county resident who had assumed, based on earlier fire reports, that they were safe from the Upvalley's Glass Fire. Had a new fire broken out in the south county?
Almost immediately, the City of Napa sent out a Nixle message telling city residents to "PLEASE DO NOT CALL 911 FOR INFORMATION."
"There is no immediate threat to City of Napa or near surrounding area at this time," the city said. "The Glass Fire is in the area of St. Helena, Calistoga and Angwin."
Janet Upton, the county's public information officer, said the alert was intended as a countywide caution in advance of the winds that are expected to pick up Thursday afternoon and fan the Glass Fire.
The alert was intended to have county residents "remain vigilant this afternoon," Upton said.
Napa County is under a Red Flag warning from 1 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Napa County pushed out its alert using the federal Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) that goes to cellphones in a designated geographical area without the phone's owner having to sign up for the service, unlike Nixle.
Shortly after sending out the "Extreme Fire Danger" IPAWS, the county followed up with a clarifying Nixle of its own, intended to reassure county residents not in immediate harm's way.
"The message you received earlier was an emergency alert warning system tool sent to mobile phones, called IPAWS. The message was intending to alert all Napa County of current fire danger in Northern Napa County. There are currently no new fires," the Nixle said.
For information on the most current evacuation orders and warnings, visit: https://www.countyofnapa.org/2994/Glass-Fire
Solano County sent out its own followup Nixle, saying the fire danger message received by Solano residents was not intended for Solano County and there are no evacuations in effect.
Even Marin County sent out a disregard message to its residents, some of whom had also received the Napa County fire alert.
This was the second IPAWS message since the start of the Glass Fire Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, a similar message was sent to 57,000 county resident, county officials said.
That message was intended for Upvalley residents, but some phones in the City of Napa also burst out with it.
