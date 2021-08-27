Aldea kicks off fentanyl awareness campaign at Napa Valley College

It’s a warm, quiet Wednesday morning at Napa Valley College; the skies are pure blue, masked students appear briefly in the halls then wander off, and Aldea Children & Family Services has set up a booth outside the McCarthy Library to teach passerby about the deadly opioid fentanyl.

“There’s no margin for error,” said Michele Farhat, Aldea’s director of development, present at the booth. “It’s not like taking 20 pills can kill you, one pill can be the one. There is a sense of urgency; we’re getting the warning out so people understand what’s happening.”

An illustration of a black handlebar mustache, with several colorful, fibrous hairs, can be seen prominently around the Aldea booth, printed upon signs proclaiming “WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT FENTANYL POISONING?,” “FENTANYL AWARENESS CAMPAIGN,” and “WHAT’S IN YOUR ‘STACHE? (Hint: it might not be what you think).”

The mustache is most apparent on scattered bunches of small, beige “stache bags,” which contain fact sheets about fentanyl — that it’s 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, for example — along with cards with phone numbers for places to get help and packages containing rapid testing strips that can check for the presence of fentanyl in other drugs.