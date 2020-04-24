Aldea launches free telehealth during COVID-19 outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa and Solano County residents feeling the emotional and mental toll of COVID-19 can get support from a special helpline and free drug treatment for teens in Napa County.

Through a disaster relief grant from Napa Valley Community Foundation funded by the Napa Valley Vintners, Aldea Children and Family Services has two new telehealth bilingual services to support children and families during this challenging time to receive mental health services from the safety of your home.

First, Napa and Solano County residents can get support from a special helpline.

Aldea Family Wellness support line, the agency’s bilingual behavioral health brief intervention, information and referral service, now offers help to parents and guardians who are dealing with their children’s anxiety and worry related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Napa and Solano County residents can call bilingual Spanish/English staff 707-543-1152 for free, confidential support.