Aldea launches free telehealth during COVID-19 outbreak

  • Updated
Napa and Solano County residents feeling the emotional and mental toll of COVID-19 can get support from a special helpline and free drug treatment for teens in Napa County.

Through a disaster relief grant from Napa Valley Community Foundation funded by the Napa Valley Vintners, Aldea Children and Family Services has two new telehealth bilingual services to support children and families during this challenging time to receive mental health services from the safety of your home.

First, Napa and Solano County residents can get support from a special helpline.

Aldea Family Wellness support line, the agency’s bilingual behavioral health brief intervention, information and referral service, now offers help to parents and guardians who are dealing with their children’s anxiety and worry related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Napa and Solano County residents can call bilingual Spanish/English staff 707-543-1152 for free, confidential support. 

Second, for Napa County youth and young adults ages 12-21, Aldea has transitioned its Substance Use Disorder prevention and treatment services to be virtual. Youth can receive support and treatment for drug, alcohol, and tobacco abuse including individual and family services on a sliding scale. Call 707-255-1855 for an assessment.

“This is a very challenging time for so many of us,” said Kerry Ahearn, CEO of Aldea Children and Family Services. “We want to make sure that the residents of Napa and Solano County have a safe space to talk to someone about their worries and concerns.

Along with providing help for mental health issues related to COVID-19, Aldea Family Wellness support line will also continue to offer referrals to their drug and alcohol treatment, general mental health support and referrals to mental health services. 

Info: aldeainc.org/resources

