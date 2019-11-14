The Napa Fire Department responded Wednesday night to a garage fire on the 1400 block of Pueblo Avenue, arriving before the homeowner was aware of the blaze, a fire supervisor said.
The initial call came in at 9:30 p.m., with a resident reporting smoke in the vicinity of Pueblo Avenue and Stadium Drive, said fire Capt. Steve Becker.
When firefighters peered over the resident's backyard fence, they saw smoke coming from a garage, which prompted a call for more engines, Becker said.
When the first engine arrived at the endangered property, flames were beginning to come out a garage door and had busted a window, Becker said.
You have free articles remaining.
A resident sitting on the front porch wasn't aware of the erupting blaze until informed by firefighters who began applying water and had the fire mostly controlled within 10 minutes, Becker said.
The fire began in an office/bedroom at the back of the garage, Becker said. The cause is believed to be accidental, he said.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured, Becker said.
The fire damaged the office area, but not the larger garage, he said.