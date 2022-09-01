Alfredo Pedroza foes seek recall vote against Napa County supervisor

In what one Napa County official termed the first such recall attempt in at least half a century, Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has been served with the first step in a lengthy process proponents hope will oust him from office.

Pedroza, who represents the 4th District on the Napa County Board of Supervisors, was served Tuesday with a formal notice regarding the potential recall. Foes cited his 2021 votes related to the controversial Walt Ranch project as one of the main reasons behind the effort, alleging he has a conflict of interest because of a land deal — involving his in-laws — adjacent to the project and their belief that he would benefit financially from the votes he cast.

For his part, Pedroza characterized the recall’s proponents as a “small group of people pushing a personal agenda.” He noted that although the group accuses him of financial mismanagement, a recall election would potentially cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“They lost in 2016 and 2020, and now they’re trying to usurp the democratic process,” he said on Thursday after the announcement of the recall attempt.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

If the petition reaches voters, it would become the first attempt in at least 50 years to remove a sitting Napa County supervisor, according to John Tuteur, the county registrar of voters.

The California Fair Political Practices Commission has been reviewing complaints along the same lines — filed by many of the same people now attempting to recall Pedroza — since March.

Under state law, Pedroza has seven days as of Aug. 30, when he was presented with the notice, to file a response with Napa County’s registrar of voters and serve that response with recall proponents. Backers of a recall then have 10 days to provide blank copies of a petition for the registrar’s approval, followed by 120 days to collect the signatures required to place a recall on the ballot.

About 3,500 signatures would be required for a recall vote to go ahead, though 5,000 may be needed to account for duplicates or signatures from people outside the district.

Tuteur then would have 30 business days to verify the signatures, and the Board of Supervisors would have 14 days to order an election. If the board does not do so, the registrar of voters has five days to order the election.

A recall election must be held between 88 and 125 days from the day a vote is ordered, according to Tuteur.

Fair Political Practices Commission decides to investigate Napa County Supervisor Pedroza The Fair Political Practices Commission will investigate citizen conflict-of-interest allegations against Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.

Voting would take place within Pedroza’s 4th District as defined in Napa County’s 2011 redistricting, Tuteur said in an email. Although the county redrew district borders last year, the new boundaries would not take effect for recall attempt purposes until after Jan. 6, 2025, when newly elected supervisors for Districts, 2, 4 and 5 will have been sworn in.

Pedroza, whose district includes the northeastern portion of the city of Napa as well as unincorporated north-central Napa County, was first appointed to the Board of Supervisors in 2014 to finish out state Sen. Bill Dodd’s county term. He was elected in 2016 and 2020, and his current term, if he is not recalled, would end in 2024.

In a news release sent to the Napa Valley Register on Thursday, supporters of a recall claimed that Pedroza has betrayed the public trust, violated Napa County’s ethical code and has sought to use his political office for personal gain.

Pedroza’s opponents cited the FPPC’s inquiry into potential conflicts of interest in his votes supporting Walt Ranch, a vineyard project that environmental advocates have battled since HALL Wines bought the property in 2005. Pedroza’s in-laws are involved in Vinedos AP LLC, a limited liability company that bought land next to Walt Ranch.

The dispute over Pedroza’s relationship to Walt Ranch involves a May 2021 land purchase by Vinedos of 405 acres along Atlas Peak Road, next to the Walt Ranch site. Pedroza's father-in-law was listed as Vinedos manager on papers filed with the state.

On Dec. 14, Pedroza was in the majority on a 3-2 Board of Supervisors vote tentatively approving Walt Ranch greenhouse gas emission mitigations needed for the project to move ahead. He did not mention the Vinedos deal during the meeting.

Napa Supervisor Pedroza defended and criticized amid Vinedos matter Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza's potential conflict-of-interest related to a family land deal loomed large at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

Citizens made the land deal public at a Feb. 8 supervisors’ meeting, before the final Walt Ranch vote. Pedroza denied having a conflict of interest but said he would recuse himself, and has done so, from Walt Ranch matters to assure public confidence in the outcome.

That same day, an informal advice letter Pedroza secured from the FPPC said having an in-law own land next to Walt Ranch would not pose a conflict of interest for him.

Unmoved, opponents noted the Vinedos mailing address is Pedroza’s, and presented papers showing Pedroza appeared to be involved in financing for the land deal in September 2021. Vinedos bought the land from Circle R ranch, owned by a Pedroza campaign contributor.

Citizens also questioned the $2 million purchase price, given the county Assessor’s Office assessed the six parcels at $3.5 million. They also noted Pedroza in December signed Vinedos checks paying property tax for the Atlas Peak land.

Pedroza in February told the Register he was a member of Vinedos from Jan. 29, 2021 to Nov. 1, 2021 to help with financing, but left without financial gain before the Dec. 14 Walt Ranch vote. He and his wife used their house in September as a personal guarantee to help secure a $2.7 million loan for Vinedos from Poppy Bank.

Napa Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza talks about conflict-of-interest allegations Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza on Friday said he has no conflict-of-interest for Walt Ranch issues, but will still recuse himself.

His father-in-law is a vineyard manager with Stagecoach Vineyard and wants to have his own vineyard, Pedroza said. Of the 405 acres, 244 acres are covered by conservation easements, but other parts could be developed as vineyards.

Thursday’s statement by Pedroza opponents also faulted him for carelessly managing county resources, pointing to the $500,000 settlement Napa County paid former Undersheriff Jon Crawford over a wrongful termination claim and a stinging grand jury review of the governance and management of Napa County Airport, including allegations that the board abused its closed-session privileges.

“Most of that happened while Pedroza was chairman of the board in 2021 as well as out of the public eye,” opponent Lisa Seran said in the announcement of the recall bid. “And who knows how long the FPPC investigation is going to take? They've already been at it for more than six months.”

“If we have the opportunity to save our community and society in general from more political corruption, then that is our gift to Napa County,” Beth Nelsen, another recall backer who earlier researched and publicized Vinedos’ land deal near the Walt Ranch site, said in the statement.

Napa County delays Walt Ranch hearing amid conflict-of-interest allegations Napa County's Walt Ranch saga entered new territory with opponents alleging Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has a conflict-of-interest.

In response, Pedroza touted his leadership on issues ranging from climate change to farmworker housing to traffic, saying that being out front on these issues had occasionally been controversial. Though that is natural, he said, the way this group has decided to deal with those disagreements is toxic and counterproductive.

“A lot of the accusations made by these folks were on items voted on unanimously by the Board of Supervisors,” he said. “I’ve been working on climate change issues. As chair of the (Metropolitan Transportation Commission) I’ve brought in millions of dollars for projects. That’s leadership.”

In their announcement of the recall bid, proponents expressed frustration that the FPPC investigation had been dragging on, a small point of agreement between the group and Pedroza.

“We are following the process and working with the FPPC,” the supervisor said. “We are committed to addressing the complaints and ensuring we have no conflict of interest.”

Pedroza added it was “unfortunate it’s taken this long, but there is a process. But for these folks to do a recall while the investigation is going on speaks to a personal vendetta.”

He said he is committed to fighting the recall effort “openly, transparently and ethically. I ran for office to make Napa County better, and I lived up to that commitment,” he said.

A recall election targeting Pedroza would include two parallel votes — one to decide whether he should be removed from office, and another in which his would-be replacements would file nomination papers and appear on the ballot.

If a simple majority of voters favor recalling Pedroza, the replacement candidate with the most votes would take over his supervisor’s seat on the day the election is certified. If the recall measure fails, Pedroza would finish the final two years of his term.

The two-part vote is similar to the system used in the 2021 attempt to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom, in which nearly 61.9% of voters opposed his removal and so rendered the selection of a replacement candidate moot.