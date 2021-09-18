Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source

Eldredge added that the city made the switch to Hennessey to conserve State Water Project water, and will use the reservoir’s water for the next three to five weeks.

“We’re in a unique situation where we’re actually trying to optimize using every acre-foot, every drop we can get from the State Water Project,” Eldredge said. “We know based on our demands that we need to use some water from Lake Hennessey before the end of the year.”

She also said the city switched to Hennessy water this past week, instead of later in the year because of a water shifting process that essentially involves the lake flipping over, from top to bottom and bottom to top.

The city typically takes water out of the reservoir at about 15 or 20 feet below the surface, where the water is cool and free from the algae that might be growing on the surface and the sediment at the bottom, according to Eldredge.

But as autumn approaches, water near the surface of the lake cools down and grows denser, causing it to sink to the bottom, she said. The warmer water at the bottom of the lake, in turn, flips to the top.